FOOTBALL

Buckeyes, Tide schedule series

Alabama and Ohio State have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2027 and 2028 seasons. The two powerhouse programs announced the matchups on Thursday. The first game will take place in Columbus, Ohio, on Sept. 18, 2027, with the Buckeyes coming to Tuscaloosa the following Sept. 9. It is the first home-and-home meeting between Ohio State and Alabama. They have played four times, all in neutral site games. Ohio State won the last meeting 42-35 in the 2015 Sugar Bowl en route to the national title. The Crimson Tide won the other three meetings.

Vols' RB not on roster

Tennessee Coach Jeremy Pruitt said running back Tim Jordan is no longer on the team after he was arrested May 30 in Florida on gun and marijuana charges. Jordan would have been a senior for the Volunteers, and the native of Bartow, Fla., played in 12 games last season. He finished third with 428 yards rushing on 104 carries with one touchdown, and he also caught six passes for 46 yards.

Niners' WR undergoes surgery

San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel underwent surgery Thursday after breaking a bone in his left foot during informal workouts with teammates in Tennessee. The 49ers confirmed a report from NFL Network that Samuel suffered a Jones Fracture, which is a break between the base and the middle part of the fifth metatarsal in his foot. The team says it will have a better idea of Samuel's timetable to return once he arrives at training camp next month. Samuel tweeted that he will be back and better than before in 10 weeks. Samuel caught 57 passes for 802 yards and 3 TDs last season

BASKETBALL

LSU's top assistant leaving

LSU associate head basketball coach Greg Heiar is leaving the staff, he announced on social media Thursday. Heiar left Wichita State to join LSU as an assistant when current Tigers head coach Will Wade took over in 2017. Heiar's promotion to associate head coach came before last season. Heiar, 44, has not discussed why he left. At LSU, he took leading roles in recruiting and developing guards.

N.C. A&T hires Will Jones

Will Jones' 19-game stint as North Carolina A&T's interim men's basketball coach not only earned him Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference coach of the year honors, but also the full-time job. The school made the announcement Thursday. The Aggies were 14-5 under Jones last year. He replaced Coach Jay Joyner when Joyner resigned following a midseason suspension due to an unspecified personnel matter. A&T finished second in the MEAC and won its first-round game in the conference tournament before the coronavirus pandemic canceled the remainder of the season.