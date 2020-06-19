100 years ago

June 19, 1920

• Mrs. J.J. Read, news editor of the Fayetteville Democrat, is in Des Moines, Ia., attending the biennial convention of the General Federation of Women's Clubs, which is in session there. Mrs. Reed, as national vice chairman of publicity, will preside over the press conference and press luncheon in place of the national chairman, Mrs. Edwin C. Knapp, who died in Pasadena, Cal., recently.

50 years ago

June 19 1970

• The North Little Rock Bandidos, who describe themselves as an "outlaw motorcycle gang," have been trying for almost a week to bury a prospective member, Floyd Leland (Bigun) Sullivan, 28, of Madill, Okla., who was killed last weekend in Pulaski County. Sullivan died Saturday at the University Hospital of injuries he suffered early Friday when a car he was riding in flipped end-over-end on Eureka Garden Road.

25 years ago

June 19, 1995

• Bare walls. That's what Otis Kirkland found in many of his neighbors' houses: no family portraits adorning their homes. Kirkland, a professional photographer, has long campaigned against the violent crime that has plagued his central Little Rock neighborhood. His photography studio near the corner of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Roosevelt Road shares space with a hot dog shop in a building emblazoned with the words "Stop the violence//Before it stops you." Through his community activities, Kirkland found that many residents can't afford the expense of family photographs. Some families need all their money for food and necessities, and can't afford to give their children the small luxury of a school photograph. So Kirkland decided this year to give away free family portraits at his studio every Easter, Mother's Day and Father's Day.

10 years ago

June 19, 2010

JONESBORO -- Students who enroll at Arkansas State University at Jonesboro will face tougher admission requirements beginning with the fall 2011 semester. Students will need at least a 2.5 grade-point average and a minimum score of 19 on the ACT college entrance exam to be admitted unconditionally to ASU. Now, students are accepted with at least a 2.5 grade-point average and an ACT score of 17. But ASU will admit students with a lesser grade-point average and a lesser ACT score -- as long as they receive passing grades in the Academic Success Institute. Otherwise, they cannot progress into regular academic programs.