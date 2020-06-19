PB to offer drive-up census roundup event

Pine Bluff will host its fifth census roundup to promote the 2020 census from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday in the parking lot of the Arkansas River Education Service Cooperative at 912 West Sixth Ave.

People will be able to drive to the parking lot and complete the census in their vehicles, according to a news release from Mayor Shirley Washington's office.

The release said that Wi-Fi and Google Chromebooks, provided by the Pine Bluff School District, will be available. People may either connect to the Wi-Fi on their own devices or use Chromebooks to complete the census questionnaire. Tables also will be set up for walk-ups.

Sack lunches and other incentives donated by the U.S. Census Bureau and Optimist Club of Pine Bluff will be given out, the news release said.

Public health safety measures will be implemented to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. People will receive free masks and gloves. The 2020 census is available online at http://www.my2020census.gov.

More information is available from Pine Bluff Complete Count Census chairwoman, Mary Liddell at (870) 643-2383.