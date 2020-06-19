Regional planners to distribute federal money

SPRINGDALE — Cities in and counties in Northwest Arkansas have applied for a share of more than $8 million in federal money the region receives for local projects.

The money, administered by the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission, started coming in when the metropolitan planning area reached 200,000 population.

There are more than $18 million in requests for money to be distributed in 2021. A regional planning subcommittee will pare the requests over the next several weeks and make a recommendation about which entities will get how much money.

“Once again, we have more projects than we have money,” said Patsy Christie, chairwoman of the Technical Advisory Committee and director of planning in Springdale. “What we don’t want to do is lose any money, so we’ve got to come up with projects and make sure we can move forward and not turn any money back. That’s always our number one goal.”

The Northwest Arkansas region has received about $7.4 million annually in federal transportation money to spend on local projects and about $1.5 million for trails projects in recent years. The exact amount for 2021 hasn’t been determined. All projects require a local match.

More than $63 million has been awarded for local projects in the last nine years, according to Tim Conklin, assistant director at regional planning.

The two counties and several cities submitted 14 requests, the largest amounts are being sought by Spring-dale and Fayetteville.

Springdale is asking for $3.2 million to buy right of way and move utilities for the extension of Gene George Boulevard and $2.5 million to buy right of way and move utilities for the extension of Don Tyson Parkway.

Fayetteville is asking for $2.5 million to help pay for extending Sain Street from North Front Street to Vantage Boulevard.

Bella Vista wants $2.5 million for an extension of the Northwest Arkansas Razorback Greenway at Mercy Way bridge.

Farmington asked for $1.9 million to finish construction of Arkansas 170 from U.S. 62 to Clyde Carnes Road. The Arkansas Department of Transportation will cede the road, which leads to a new high school, to the city when complete.

Benton County has requested $1.5 million to replace a one-lane bridge over Spring Creek on Wagon Wheel Road.

Bentonville and Center-ton joined in seeking $1.1 million to improve Greenhouse Road between Arkansas 12 and Arkansas 102.

Lowell wants $750,000 for right of way, utility moving and construction for a new roundabout at Arkansas 264 and Bellview Road.

Th University of Arkansas requested $680,000 for widening a portion of Razorback Road near Hotz Drive.

Springdale wants $500,000 for a bike and pedestrian bridge over Interstate 49 at Watkins Avenue.

Tontitown is asking for $360,000 for a new traffic signal at U.S. 412, also known as Henri De Tonti Boulevard, and Klenc Street.

Fayetteville has requested $470,000 for right of way for a trail along Arkansas 112, including a tunnel.

Siloam Springs is asking for $272,000 for Lake Frances Road and Washington Street sidewalks.

And, Bentonville has requested $250,000 to move the Razorback Greenway through the new Interstate 49 interchange in north Bentonville. The trail would be moved from an area that floods to higher ground.

Make yourself heard

The Arkansas Department of Transportation is studying the need for and feasibility of a new highway connection from the Springdale Northern Bypass to the Bella Vista Bypass west of Interstate 49.

As part of the study, the Highway Department will hold online public involvement meeting beginning Sunday and ending July 13, to introduce the study and obtain input. Elected officials, the general public, and other stakeholders may visit that website anytime during the scheduled dates to view meeting exhibits and offer comments about the study. The meeting will be hosted at: https://wnsconnector.transportationplanroom.com/

Source: ArDOT

Ron Wood can be reached by email at rwood@nwadg.com or on Twitter @NWARDW.