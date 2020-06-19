Sentence 10 years for meth possession

FORT SMITH -- One count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine was enough to get a Holiday Island man 10 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release.

U.S. District Judge P. K. Holmes III presided over the sentencing hearing of Jeremy Michael Pumphrey, 41, in U.S. District Court in Fort Smith on Wednesday, according to the office of David Clay Fowlkes, acting U.S. attorney for the Western District of Arkansas.

Officers with the Carroll County sheriff's office and Eureka Springs Police Department arrived at a Holiday Island residence on May 1, 2019, to arrest Pumphrey for an outstanding felony warrant, a news release from Fowlkes states. Officers saw Pumphrey running out the back door and carrying a backpack. He was captured and arrested, and a search of the backpack led to the discovery of four plastic bags of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.