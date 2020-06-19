Springdale committee meets to discuss opening schools

Jared Cleveland, the new superintendent for Springdale Public Schools, speaks Thursday, June 18, 2020, as he participates in a Co-Task Committee in response to the Arkansas Redady to Learn Initiative at Central Junior High School in Springdale. The group of teachers, staff members, students and parents are to give the district advice on how to reopen schools in the fall. Visit nwaonline.com/200619Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos for a photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)

SPRINGDALE -- Preparing to open schools this fall is like building an airplane while it's in flight, one School District official said Thursday.

"We want to build the safest, most reliable plane that exists," said Shannon Tisher, an assistant superintendent. "And, unfortunately, we are living in unique times where we're going to be doing that up in the air while people are on it."

Tisher shared her thought during the first meeting of the district's Co-Task Committee, a group assembled to provide input on the opening process.

State schools closed to in-person instruction in mid-March and remained closed for the rest of the school year because of the covid-19 pandemic.

Springdale is the largest school district in the state with more than 23,000 students in prekindergarten through 12th grade.

The committee consists of about 50 people including four students and seven teachers; the rest are district administrators and staff members, parents, police officers, School Board members and others from the community. It also includes some Hispanic and Marshallese residents.

The large group was split into three sessions Thursday to comply with social distancing guidelines.

The morning session, which started at 8 a.m., lasted more than three hours. Administrators received committee members' input and shared information.

One of the committee's first exercises was to identify challenges the district will need to address.

Jax Nalley, a new senior at Har-Ber High School, said one challenge will be getting students to wear masks.

"Especially with older students, we have our own opinions, and we like to push the rules a little bit," Nalley said. "If we can't get certain students to wear a lanyard, how are we going to convince them to wear a mask?"

High school students are required to wear lanyards at school for safety and security purposes.

Deputy Superintendent Jared Cleveland estimated it would cost $136,000 to buy three masks for every district student and employee.

Springdale provides personal protective equipment to its custodial and maintenance staff, but the district hasn't decided whether to do the same for students and other staff members, or to what extent masks should be used, according to Cleveland.

State superintendents learned Wednesday the Department of Health and the Department of Education have changed their stance on masks. Instead of requiring them to be worn, it will be recommended. That means many parents will insist their child doesn't have to wear one, Cleveland said.

"And they're right," he said.

Another challenge will be getting parents to screen their children for illness before sending them to school each day and to take seriously the importance of keeping them home if they are sick, committee members said.

School Board President Michelle Cook said it's been drilled into parents their students need to be in school and absences are costly, especially for junior high and high school students. That message could work against schools when it comes to the health of their students and staff, she said.

The state, as a result of ongoing uncertainty surrounding covid-19, has urged school districts to prepare to serve students either in person or virtually and to be able to pivot from one educational model to another from day to day.

With that, the definition of an absence is changing. As long as a student is "actively engaged" in school -- even if that's from home -- the student is not marked absent, Cleveland said.

The district's Virtual Innovation Academy, which up to now offered virtual school for grades six through 12, will be available for kindergarten through 12th grade this fall. All district students are eligible to enroll in the academy, said Marcia Smith, associate superintendent for curriculum and instruction.

Committee members reviewed an extensive list of issues for school districts to consider in relation to reopening, ranging from academics to technology needs to transportation. Smith asked them to study the list and make suggestions of how the district should handle each item.

The district is preparing a website that addresses expectations for teachers, parents and students across a variety of school-related issues. It hasn't been determined when that website will go live, Smith said.

A list of frequently asked questions and answers is scheduled to be published on the district website and Facebook page today, Smith said.

Future committee meetings are scheduled for the next several Thursdays. The new school year begins Aug. 13 for Springdale.