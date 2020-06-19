State jobless rate falls to 9.5%

FILE — A man fills out paperwork outside the Arkansas Workforce Center, at 5401 South University Avenue in Little Rock in this May 13, 2020 file photo. The centers offer unemployment insurance, employment assistance and assistance for needy families, with over 30 such centers around the state. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/John Sykes Jr.)

Employment picked up in Arkansas in May, following the national trend as the statewide joblessness rate dropped to 9.5% last month, according to statistics released Friday.

Arkansas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined from 10.8% in April as employers added 46,378 workers to payrolls in May, the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services reported.

"Reopening the economy last month put over 45,000 Arkansans back to work and I'm encouraged by the positive effects we're already seeing,” Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston said Friday.