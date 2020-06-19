State sports brief

GOLF

UA's Garza, Overstreet honored

University of Arkansas senior golfers Luis Garza and Mason Overstreet were named on Thursday as Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars, the Golf Coaches Association of America announced.

A player must be a sophomore or beyond with a stroke average of less than 76 and a minimum cumulative grade-point average of 3.2 while participating in at least 40% of his team's competitive rounds.

Garza, who has a 3.36 GPA, is set to graduate this summer. The native of Leon, Mexico, is a four-time SEC Academic Honor Roll selection. He posted a 73.58 scoring average in 2020, and 14 of his 18 rounds counted. Garza shot a pair of season-low 67s this spring, leading to 21st at the Bearcat Invitational and 25th at the White Sands Intercollegiate.

Overstreet graduated from Arkansas with a 3.89 GPA with a degree in business finance and a 71.46 stroke average in 2020.

The Kingfisher, Okla., native is a two-time SEC men's golf Scholar-Athlete of the year and is the UA's nominee for the SEC's H. Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete post-graduate scholarship. A four-time SEC Academic Honor Roll pick, Overstreet has posted a 4.0 in five different semesters.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services