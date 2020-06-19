Supreme Court won't revisit Duggar lawsuit dismissal

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Supreme Court on Thursday declined to review an earlier decision by the Court of Appeals saying a local judge was correct to toss most of Josh Duggar's claims against Springdale and Washington County officials.

Duggar is suing over the release of investigation records related to the molestation of his sisters when all were juveniles.

The Court of Appeals order, issued April 8, gives Duggar a narrow window to pursue a civil rights claim, should he choose to continue.

Duggar sued in March 2018 in Washington County Circuit Court claiming outrage, invasion of privacy, invasion of privacy by intrusion upon seclusion and deprivation of rights under the Arkansas Civil Rights Act of 1993. The lawsuit basically mirrored a previous federal lawsuit dismissed in 2017.

Circuit Judge Doug Martin dismissed Duggar's lawsuit without a trial, ruling Duggar failed to state allegations to support his claims. Duggar appealed.

Arkansas Court of Appeals judges ruled April 8 because all the claims in Duggar's state complaint, except for the civil rights claim, were previously dismissed in a federal court lawsuit and then refiled in state court, the second time the claims were dismissed is final.

The judges noted the state case was the first time Duggar's Arkansas Civil Rights Act claim was dismissed, since it wasn't part of his federal lawsuit. The judges modified Martin's order to allow Duggar to refile the civil rights claim.

In 2006, police investigated after receiving an anonymous tip Duggar fondled five girls in 2002 and 2003. Duggar, a juvenile at the time, was never charged, but acknowledged wrongdoing in a statement released after media reports were published in May 2015.

His parents and two of the sisters later confirmed the actions in interviews with Fox News.

The lawsuit filed in Washington County Circuit Court argued public disclosure of facts that would otherwise have remained private caused Duggar significant emotional distress, mental anguish and substantial lost income.

City and county officials improperly gave publicity to the records of a juvenile investigation performed by the juvenile division of the Springdale Police Department, acting in cooperation with the Arkansas State Police, according to Duggar's lawsuit. The release placed Duggar before the public in the light of a sex offender when the records should have remained sealed, the suit claimed.

Duggar also had a reasonable expectation the records would be destroyed on his 21st birthday in accordance with state law, according to the lawsuit.