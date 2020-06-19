Tiz the Law is the class of Belmont field

Without fans, sporting events -- the few we've seen -- seemed a little cold and distant.

Tomorrow's Belmont Stakes will be very different than the first 151 runnings and will lack fans, but there is a strong human element to the $1 million race.

Generally, it is the third and final leg of the Triple Crown and raced at 1 1/2 miles, which is part of the reason why there have only been 13 Triple Crown champions, but it will be 1 1/8 miles tomorrow.

That is a change that should be permanent. Especially now with thoroughbreds being bred for speed and not endurance.

Smarty Jones would have been a Triple Crown winner if the Belmont had been at this new shorter distance in 2004.

Because of the coronavirus, the Kentucky Derby and Preakness were postponed until later in the year, and the Belmont was delayed two weeks.

Still, there is the human side of the race, and it starts in 2003 when a New York gelding named Funny Cide and his thrill-seeking owners, Sackatoga Stables, burst on the scene.

For the facts, Funny Cide was bred in Kentucky at WinStar Farms and his sire, after Funny Cide's career became a leading stud charging as much as $300,000 for a live foal.

Funny Cide was born in New York so he would qualify for New York-bred races.

The owners, who had paid $75,000 for the horse (a princely sum to the relatively new stable), were trying to make money in the racing game and stay within their means.

In his three races leading up to the Derby, Funny Cide had finished, in order, fifth, third and second.

At 13-1, he held off favorite Empire Maker to win the Derby and went on to win the Preakness.

Experts with great hindsight looked at those first three races and said he was obviously an improving horse going into the Derby.

At home in New York for the final leg, the owners were the belles of the Belmont ball, and the world loved Funny Cide.

On a heavy track, he took a lead and set fractions that were far too fast and got passed by Empire Maker, who was fresher after having sat out the Preakness to book another footnote in Triple Crown history.

Fast forward to this Belmont, and Sackatoga stables has the favorite in Tiz the Law, a regally bred colt who has won his last two races, including the Florida Derby. He is also the only Grade I winner in the race.

Sidebar here: Bob Baffert's two best horses, Nadal and Charlatan, winners of the split division of the Arkansas Derby have injuries. Charlatan also tested positive for a banned drug after his win in Hot Springs.

In this field of 10, Tiz the Law definitely looks like the horse to beat.

Unlike Funny Cide, Tiz the Law can be rated.

Funny Cide was what is referred to as a push-button horse. Push the button and he ran as fast as he could until he couldn't run anymore.

Tiz the Law trainer 82-year-old Barclay Tagg, who also trained Funny Cide, says this colt is more talented.

They won the Florida Derby by 4 1/2 lengths.

The field includes Jungle Runner, trained by Steven Asmussen, and Farmington Road, trained by Todd Pletcher. Both ran in the Arkansas Derby.

A horse to watch out for is Tap It to the Wire, also regally bred, who won an allowance race at Belmont earlier this month by 5 lengths.

. . .

Thursday would have been my dad's 93rd birthday, and it would have been his and mom's 72nd wedding anniversay.

Dad left us 13 years ago and mom last year.

Yesterday, my older sister Sue Fisher joined them in a heavenly reunion.