Venezuela video shows six jailed American oil executives

by The Associated Press | Today at 4:14 a.m.

CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuela has released a video showing six American oil executives jailed in Caracas as relatives appealed for international help in securing their release over fears about the men’s health during the coronavirus pandemic.

The men have been jailed for over two years since officials under Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro asked them to travel from the Houston Citgo headquarters for a meeting, when they were arrested.

Foreign Affairs Minister Jorge Arreaza posted a 30-second video of the men and photographs on his Twitter feed late Wednesday.

The men dressed in orange jail uniforms stand before the camera, all wearing white masks, except for Jose Pereira, who makes a statement, saying they are well cared for by jailers.

The Associated Press could not independently confirm the men’s conditions.

