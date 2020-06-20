2 Croatian officers accused of violence

ZAGREB, Croatia -- Croatia has detained two police officers suspected of hurting a migrant as the European Union country faces renewed reports of violence and push-backs against people crossing from Bosnia or Serbia while trying to reach Western Europe.

Croatian police in the past have repeatedly denied allegations leveled by migrants and human-rights organizations. Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic on Friday insisted police respond to any such cases.

"I am not happy something like this happened ... they in a way tainted the honorable police job," Bozinovic said.

The arrests in Croatia came as two independent experts working for the U.N.-backed Human Rights Council on Friday urged Croatia to immediately investigate reports of excessive use of force, "including acts amounting to torture and ill-treatment."

Felipe Gonzalez Morales, the special rapporteur on the human rights of migrants, and Nils Melzer, special rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, said in a joint statement they are "deeply concerned about the repeated and ongoing disproportionate use of force by Croatian police against migrants in pushback operations."