India's Modi: Nation 'hurt, angry'

Indians in Srinagar in India-controlled Kashmir hold a protest Friday denouncing China after a deadly clash this week between Chinese and Indian soldiers. (AP/Dar Yasin)

NEW DELHI -- India's prime minister said Friday that the entire country is "hurt and angry" at the killing of 20 soldiers by Chinese forces in a disputed Himalayan border region, while denying assertions that any Indian territory had been lost.

Addressing a meeting of top opposition leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that "the country today has such capability that no one can even dare look towards an inch of our land."

Modi underscored that India wants peace and friendship, but upholding sovereignty is foremost.

Meanwhile, China said Friday that it has not detained any Indian soldiers, after Indian media reports that China had released 10 of them late Thursday.

"As far as I know, currently China has not seized any Indian personnel," Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said when asked about the report at a daily briefing.

He did not elaborate. Indian officials have also denied that Indian troops were in Chinese custody.

Sonia Gandhi, the main opposition Congress party chief, had earlier questioned whether intelligence failures had allowed China to build up forces in the area and she called for tough government action in getting China to leave Indian territory.

"We are still in the dark about many crucial aspects of the crisis," she said.

India and China accuse each other of instigating Monday's fight in the Galwan Valley, part of the disputed Ladakh region along the Himalayan frontier. China has not said whether it suffered any casualties in what was the deadliest conflict between the sides in 45 years.

Both countries said they were communicating through military and diplomatic channels and stressed the importance of their broader relationship. Experts say the two nations are unlikely to head to war, but easing tensions quickly will be difficult.

China on Friday maintained its position that India is to blame for the clash.

Zhao said that "the right and wrong is very clear and the responsibility lies entirely with the Indian side."

During Monday's clash soldiers brawled with clubs, rocks and their fists in the thin air at 14,000 feet above sea level, but no shots were fired, Indian officials have said. The soldiers carry firearms but are not allowed to use them under a previous agreement in the border dispute.

Indian security officials have said the fatalities were caused by severe injuries and exposure to subfreezing temperatures.

The clash escalated a standoff that began in early May, when Indian officials said Chinese soldiers crossed the border in three places, erecting tents and guard posts and ignoring warnings to leave. That triggered shouting matches, stone-throwing and fistfights between the opposing sides, much of it replayed on TV news programs and in social media.

The action has taken place along a remote stretch of the 2,100-mile Line of Actual Control -- the border established following a war between India and China in 1962 that resulted in a truce.

The rules of engagement along the Line of Actual Control -- which prohibit using live ammunition but also ban physical contact between soldiers -- will have to be renegotiated, defense analyst Rahul Bedi said.

"There is a lot of pressure on the Indian side, the emotions are high among the public," Bedi said.

In Friday's meeting with Modi, Gandhi said the "entire country" would like assurances that China will move its forces back to the Line of Actual Control. Other opposition leaders echoed her call.

Modi maintained no Indian territory had been captured by China and praised the sacrifice of the soldiers killed, saying they "taught a lesson to those who had dared to look towards our motherland."

"The nation will forever remember their valor and sacrifice," he said.

An Indian business confederation called for a boycott of 500 Chinese goods, including toys and textiles, to express "strong criticism" of China's action in Ladakh.

Taylor Fravel, director of the Security Studies Program at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, said China was trying to put pressure on India, and he didn't think Beijing wanted a violent clash between their armies.

From a strategic perspective, Fravel said, China should want to drive a wedge between India and the United States to prevent any kind of counter-balance coalition.

"The deaths and the clash on Monday night will probably very quickly and much more rapidly push India closer to the United States, which I think is probably not what China wants," he said.

