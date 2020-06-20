Juneteenth marked in state

Sarah Ashley marches with a group on Juneteenth as they walk Friday from MacArthur Park at Ninth and McAlmont streets to the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center on Broadway, which tells the story of the experience of black people in Arkansas. More photos at arkansasonline.com/620protest/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)

PINE BLUFF -- More than 100 carloads of people celebrated Juneteenth in Pine Bluff with songs, poetry, prayer, and calls to action to effect widespread social change after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis at the hands of police there on Memorial Day.

Billed as a Juneteenth Commemoration and Justice Rally, those in attendance observed eight minutes and 46 seconds of silence in memory of Floyd and other black men and women who have died while in police custody.

The Pine Bluff event was among several across the state Friday.

In Little Rock, people marched from MacArthur Park, where the city had removed a Confederate statue a day earlier, to the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, which includes a museum that celebrates the lives of black people in Arkansas.

In Bentonville, a city where some people had argued for years whether to keep a Confederate statue downtown before agreeing to its relocation, residents gathered to hold the city's first Juneteenth Day celebration. Officials showed a video of Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech on a large screen.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/620protest/]

According to the National Registry of Juneteenth Organizations and Supporters, Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. It was on June 19, 1865, 2½ years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, that Union soldiers under the command of Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger landed at Galveston, Texas, with news that the Civil War was over and slavery in the U.S. was ended.

In Pine Bluff's Riverfront Amphitheater, organizers arranged for people to sit in their vehicles or sit out on lawn chairs to maintain appropriate distancing as a safety measure during the coronavirus pandemic.

Brian Castle, pastor of Indiana Street Missionary Baptist Church in Pine Bluff, said that to be effective in battling systemic racism and to truly effect change, people needed to be politically active and to educate themselves in how the system works.

"We need to know the process, to be aware of how the system functions if we're going to rebuild it," Castle said. "When the opportunity comes, we need to put our best fighters at the table. We need our best warriors in the room where decisions and policies are being made.

"It's all right to shout and march in the streets but when we finish shouting and marching, we need to be able to enter the building and speak our truth from the table."

Gerald Robinson, the county executive of Jefferson County, pointed out himself, Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington, and Rep. Vivian Flowers, D-Pine Bluff, as examples of the strides black people have made since 1865.

"You have seen the progress we have made," Robinson said. "But make no mistake about it -- we still have a long way to go as we have witnessed the atrocities that have happened to our people. As we have taken to the streets to say that we're not taking it anymore."

Robinson, who was elected Jefferson County's first black sheriff in 2006, said that when he announced his decision to run he was subjected to intense pressure because of his race.

"I had to listen to the racial slurs and people saying a black person would never be sheriff in Jefferson County," he said. "My daughter had to listen to those atrocities that were stated to me as the tears rolled down her eyes. I said that I will not let them take my dignity away."

George J. Fooster, Jr. percussion instructor at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, played a somber, eight minute and 46 second drum solo, which rose and fell until, in the last few seconds, it slowed and then stopped.

As the final drum noted faded, Washington, visibly moved, stepped to the microphone and began to speak.

"All we can say is my God, my God, my God," she said, adding that she was proud of Pine Bluff that through all of the anger over Floyd's death, the city had remained peaceful.

"Even though we are frustrated and torn apart, I thank you for the peaceful protests and for showing our children, the next generation, how we bring about change, sustainable change, change that will make a difference."

Information for this article was contributed by Tracy M. Neal of the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and by Stephen Swofford of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.