Shield health workers

The governor has shielded businesses from civil legal liability related to covid-19 if they "are not committing willful, reckless, or intentional misconduct" and they are "presumed" to have not acted so if they substantially comply with health and safety directives or guidelines issued by the governor or the secretary of Health.

When can health-care workers expect an equivalent--but reverse: a shield from those Arkansans who willfully, recklessly or intentionally substantially fail to socially distance and wear face masks?

The governor says the increase in community cases, hospitalizations and deaths is related to increased testing, not reopening the economy. Yet the governor implores Arkansans to show individual personal responsibility and social responsibility by socially distancing and wearing masks when unable to distance so the economy can continue to open. Arkansans aren't doing so--as evidenced by the data.

Give health-care workers an equivalent shield in reverse and similarly implore infected or asymptomatic Arkansans who fail to wear masks and socially distance to not seek medical treatment for covid-19, or to be prepared to pay the consequences. Because if they do seek treatment, they are willfully, recklessly or intentionally exposing health-care workers.

Perhaps more individual and social responsibility will be had when individuals are civilly liable for damages or injuries they cause health-care workers.

YOLANDA DREHER

Little Rock

Livin' on Tulsa time

If it's Saturday, you can bet we've got the Dodge Ram full to the horns and we're headed up to Tulsa for the first-ever Coronapalooza. Ever since Trump campaign senior medical adviser Dr. J. Mengele IV gave the go-ahead for this event, we've been raring to go.

Just like campaign spokesperson Mongo McAneny says, "Mongo just pawn in petri dish of life." So c'mon, join in! We'll be picking up hitchhikers along the way, and I'll turn up Rush on the radio real loud so you don't hear that pesky seat-belt chime. In the meantime, hold my beer and watch this.

GREG ROUNTREE

Scott

Need to be born anew

Ruud DuVall stated that God's spirit is in every living being. It is true that God is in every atom, but his spirit resides only in those to whom he has given birth. This truth is clearly seen in the first and third chapters of the Gospel of John. We need to be born again.

B.E. SPURGEON

North Little Rock

Gone way of the dodo

OK, you damn Yankees. You've just about succeeded in changing all things Southern. What's next? The compass? East-West-North-?

BILL PLEGGE

Little Rock

Face masks and fools

My wife and I were the only ones wearing face masks at a funeral in a small town. We were not trying to make a political statement, but we might have anyway.

Everybody was nice, and nobody said anything. I joked with two people that I was trying out a Halloween costume: Joe Biden with a ponytail, since I have thinning white hair and a ponytail. Yeah, they didn't laugh either. I don't think they minded ponytails, but pretty sure they didn't like Joe, with or without a mask.

I don't know if our face masks offended them, or if they felt bad about possibly offending us by not wearing masks. It doesn't matter. I took no offense and felt no more uncomfortable than usual in a room full of people, most of whom I don't know. I just know we are all good people and we all had a common bond of love, or at least affection, for the one whose life we were celebrating.

I hope Joe doesn't repeat his comment that Trump was a fool for encouraging people by example to not wear face masks in public. Obviously, face-mask scorners take that as calling them fools.

It was foolish in terms of promoting public safety, but it was politically necessary to identify with his base. Trump wearing a mask in public would be like the pope wearing yoga pants--in public. However, what happens inside the Vatican or the White House stays there.

HOWELL MEDDERS

Fayetteville

Why ... that's brilliant

I am not a medical doctor, nor am I a sociologist. I am, however, a concerned citizen of our great state and have been aware that, for most of my life, we have occupied the upper or lower rungs of statistics that demonstrate health and quality-of-life issues for our citizens.

I now understand the proper path to impact those statistics and create a true Land of Opportunity for all. I cannot take credit for the concept. That belongs to the president and several of his closest "advisers." When I heard him say that we could reduce the incidence of covid-19 simply by not testing for it, I thought, "What a clever man he is! With this kind of savvy leadership, no wonder we are the envy of the rest of the world."

So, with proper credit given, please, Arkansas, consider the following. Among the highest incidence of obesity? Stop weighing people. Diabetes? Stop testing blood sugar. Teenage pregnancy? No more pregnancy tests. Asthma and heart disease? Get rid of the pulmonologists and cardiologists. Poor educational outcomes? No more school testing. In fact, since those pesky test-giving public school teachers seem to stand between our students and educational success, get rid of them too (I'm pretty sure that one is in the works on a national level already).

Who knew this could all be so simple? And think of all the money we could save on lost work days and medical treatment. You're welcome.

SARA LANGSTON

North Little Rock

Start educating them

I am not sure why community leaders and celebrities nationwide are not educating people on how not to resist arrest. I am not sure why the same leaders who are concerned about the wealth gap are not explaining why the first step to improve things might be to not destroy created wealth in the first place. I am not sure why the same leaders, in addition to educators and clergy, are not explaining to the young the old adage: If you go looking for trouble you just might find it, but not necessarily the kind you thought you'd find.

I'm not sure why painful history leads to radical destruction of old monuments when the nation, thanks to Martin Luther King, has in many ways transcended the painful history rendering old monuments crumbling relics to a dead cause though they may still stand there.

CHARLIE VERMONT

Prescott