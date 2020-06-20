Man accused of shooting another man

BENTONVILLE — A Decatur man has been arrested in connection with shooting another man in the leg with a shotgun.

Hunter Roberts, 18, is free on $25,000 bond after his arrest Monday in connection with battery, aggravated assault and terroristic threatening. Prosecutors haven’t filed any formal charges against him.

Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies began investigating a shooting after receiving a report Matthew King had been shot in the leg, according to a probable cause affidavit. Deputies learned Roberts shot King in the leg with a 12-gauge shotgun and left the scene.

The shooting happened at 18046 Garman Road in Siloam Springs, according to the affidavit.

King was taken by helicopter to Northwest Medical Center-Springdale.

Roberts told a detective he loaned $600 to King for rent and groceries a few weeks ago. Roberts said he gave $200 to King on Sunday for him to buy methamphetamine, the affidavit states.

Roberts said King went to get the methamphetamine and was supposed to return in 10 minutes, but Roberts ended up waiting more than an hour for him to return.

Roberts said King called and told him he had been pulled over by police, and Roberts drove to that area and saw the traffic stop. Roberts said he received a text claiming King had thrown the methamphetamine out of the car window and he (Roberts) went to the area and searched for the drug but couldn’t find it, according to the affidavit.

The next day Roberts went to the Garman Road home and King was in his vehicle.

Roberts told the detective he got out of his vehicle with the shotgun and he and King began arguing. Roberts said he put the gun down and the two continued arguing and King punched him on the back of the head, according to the affidavit.

Roberts said he twice pushed King away from him but King continued swinging at him. Roberts said he grabbed the gun to get away from King and ended up shooting King in his leg, the affidavit states.

Roberts said he didn’t want to shoot King, and if he had a knife then he would have stabbed King, according to the affidavit.

King told a detective Roberts wanted either his money or the methamphetamine. King said he and Roberts began wrestling and King grabbed Roberts after he saw him reaching for the gun. King said Roberts then shot him in the leg, according to the affidavit.

King said Roberts then chambered a second round and pointed the shotgun at his head and threatened to kill him, the affidavit states.

King said he was going to give Roberts the money back until Roberts had the gun. King said he planned to use the $200 to pay his rent and tell Roberts he threw the methamphetamine out the window when he got stopped by police, the affidavit states.

King’s left femur was shattered from the shooting and he had to undergo surgery and spend several days in the hospital, according to the affidavit.

Roberts was ordered not to have any contact with King.

Roberts’ arraignment is scheduled for 8 a.m. July 27 in Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren’s courtroom.

