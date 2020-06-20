Man fatally shot at Little Rock club, police say

Police lights are shown in this file photo.
Little Rock police announced Saturday the overnight fatal shooting of a man at a Little Rock nightclub.
Officers found Patrick Smith, 39, inside Club 428, 4726 Asher Ave., after they responded to a shots-fired call around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Little Rock Police Department.
Smith was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries, according to police.
Homicide detectives interviewed patrons and others, and police say witnesses provided a consistent description of a tall, male suspect wearing all-blue clothing. The investigation is ongoing.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.