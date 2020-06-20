Man fatally shot at Little Rock club, police say

Police lights are shown in this file photo.

Little Rock police announced Saturday the overnight fatal shooting of a man at a Little Rock nightclub.

Officers found Patrick Smith, 39, inside Club 428, 4726 Asher Ave., after they responded to a shots-fired call around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Little Rock Police Department.

Smith was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries, according to police.

Homicide detectives interviewed patrons and others, and police say witnesses provided a consistent description of a tall, male suspect wearing all-blue clothing. The investigation is ongoing.