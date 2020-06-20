Sections
Man fatally shot near Sweet Home

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:55 a.m.

The Pulaski County sheriff's office is investigating a fatal shooting Friday afternoon near Sweet Home, according to spokesman Mitch McCoy.

Deputies responded to a call of a shooting about 12:30 p.m. on the 6300 block of Arkansas 365 South where they found a man in his 40s suffering from a gunshot wound where he eventually died of his injuries, McCoy said.

Investigators are interviewing multiple witnesses to the shooting, including a person of interest, according to McCoy.

