Man fatally shot near Sweet Home

The Pulaski County sheriff's office is investigating a fatal shooting Friday afternoon near Sweet Home, according to spokesman Mitch McCoy.

Deputies responded to a call of a shooting about 12:30 p.m. on the 6300 block of Arkansas 365 South where they found a man in his 40s suffering from a gunshot wound where he eventually died of his injuries, McCoy said.

Investigators are interviewing multiple witnesses to the shooting, including a person of interest, according to McCoy.