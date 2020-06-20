Navy upholds firing of carrier's captain

An F/A-18F Super Hornet launches from the deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt in the western North Pacific Ocean. An outbreak of the coronavirus had sidelined the aircraft carrier for weeks. (AP/U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas V. Huynh)

WASHINGTON -- In a reversal, the Navy has upheld the firing of the aircraft carrier captain who urged faster action to protect his crew from a coronavirus outbreak, the Navy's top officer said Friday.

Adm. Mike Gilday, the chief of naval operations, also extended the blame for the ship's pandemic crisis, delaying the promotion of the one-star admiral who was also onboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt -- concluding that both men made serious errors in judgment. Less than two months ago, Gilday had recommended that Capt. Brett E. Crozier be restored to command of the Roosevelt.

The spread of the coronavirus aboard the carrier while on deployment in the Pacific in March exploded into one of the biggest military leadership crises of recent years. More than 1,000 members of the crew eventually became infected, and one sailor died. The ship was sidelined for weeks at Guam but recently returned to duty. The acting Navy secretary at the time, Thomas Modly, resigned in April over his handling of the crisis.

In summarizing his findings, Gilday told a Pentagon news conference that Crozier, as the ship's skipper, and Crozier's immediate boss, Rear Adm. Stuart Baker, "failed to tackle the problem head-on and take charge," as the virus spread throughout the ship, and their actions "fell well short of what we expect" of those in command.

"They did not do enough, soon enough," Gilday said.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Gilday's decision to hold both Crozier and Baker accountable is confirmation of concerns expressed by top Pentagon officials who demanded a deeper investigation when the Navy presented the results of a preliminary probe in April.

On the basis of that initial probe, Gilday recommended that Crozier be restored to command of the Roosevelt. That move was not acted upon, however, pending the outcome of the deeper investigation released Friday.

"Had I known then what I know today, I would have relieved him" of command in April, Gilday said.

Navy Secretary Kenneth Braithwaite, who took office after the deeper probe was begun, told the news conference that "emotions got in the way" of determining the full story of what happened aboard the Roosevelt, resulting in a too-narrow initial investigation. He said there had been "a rush to judgment," but he did not say whom he blamed for that.

Among other findings, as described by Gilday, the investigation determined that the likely source of the coronavirus infection was obtained during a port visit in Vietnam in March. He said investigators were unable to determine who among the crew was the first person to be infected.

The investigation, done by Adm. Robert Burke and endorsed Friday by Gilday, found that Crozier failed to stem the outbreak or properly communicate the escalating crisis to senior commanders. It also concludes that the ship's slow response to the virus was not his fault alone, and that Baker also failed to take decisive actions to address the problem.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TbAsCbuX3Yo]

Gilday's recommendations cap a drama that has engulfed the Navy for nearly three months, sidelining the carrier for 10 weeks in Guam, and setting off a series of events that led to Crozier's dismissal, the abrupt resignation of the acting Navy secretary who fired him and the push for a broader review of the Pacific fleet's top commanders and how they handled the virus outbreak.

Based on the findings, Crozier and Baker would be able to remain in the Navy and move on to other jobs at their current rank, but the admonishments are likely career-enders for both men. Gilday said Crozier will not be eligible for command again.

Crozier's firing upset the carrier's crew at the time, and he received cheers and applause as he walked off the ship. Gilday said Friday that in several instances he believes Crozier put the crew's comfort ahead of its safety. He said the commanders were slow to move the sailors off the ship and released sailors from quarantine in one area of the ship too quickly.