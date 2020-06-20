Only pedestal remains of Confederate statue

The lone Confederate soldier immortalized in bronze, who stood in a defensive stance in downtown Little Rock's MacArthur Park for more than a century, is gone from the granite pedestal.

Now, sitting in a temperature-controlled storage unit, the statue's future isn't clear.

The statue, known as "Memorial to Company A, Capitol Guards," was removed Thursday at the direction of Mayor Frank Scott Jr., who said the monument to the Civil War militia unit from Pulaski County did not contextualize the painful legacy of the soldiers' actions, nor the oppression of the Jim Crow era, when the statue was erected.

"The Capitol Guards were memorialized without concern for those in our community who have suffered grave injustices and whose ancestors were viewed as less than human so that they could be subjugated to terror and forced to provide free labor," Scott said in a written statement Thursday night.

Days after what appeared to be gallons of varnish were splashed on the monument, discoloring part of the base, the statue was taken down to be stored until an appropriate place for it is determined.

The city is working with the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism to find a place where the public can view the statue in a comprehensive historical context, the mayor said. Meanwhile, the plywood-covered base remains.

The mayor and his office have received numerous calls over the past year and a half asking for the statue to be taken down, mayoral spokeswoman Stephanie Jackson said Friday.

The calls for removal increased after the recent killings of black men and women by police officers across the country, including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and most recently Rayshard Brooks, Jackson said. Ahmaud Arbery was killed in Georgia, where three white civilians are charged in his death.

Those deaths sparked a national wave of protests, with activists in Little Rock calling for racial justice and an end to police brutality during marches and demonstrations on the steps of the state Capitol, outside City Hall and at the Governor's Mansion, among other places.

Confederate monuments also have been removed by city officials or taken down by protesters in Virginia, Kentucky, Alabama and Georgia, among other places.

"In these times that we're in, we just have to be open to the many voices that we have, especially in a diverse community, and people are not going to sit back and accept anything, and that's evident," Dianne Curry, president of the Little Rock branch of the NAACP, said in a telephone interview Friday. "And that's very evident in what we've seen with our public standing up to the injustices that have gone on for so long. It wouldn't be done."

Curry said Scott made the right call in removing the statue. The values of the city have changed since the statue was put up in 1911, she said, a time when black voices weren't heard or given influence with that kind of decision.

"All of the story wasn't told. Only part of the story," Curry said. "I can imagine that there wasn't a lot of say from a diverse community. ... Nobody had a choice. Whereas now it's different."

The statue was paid for by the Sons of Confederate Veterans and is owned by the city.

In 2017, the Department of Arkansas Heritage awarded the city a $100,000 grant for the restoration of the historic Tower Building of the Little Rock Arsenal that now houses the MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History, Parks, Heritage and Tourism Secretary Stacy Hurst said in a written statement Friday.

Part of the grant agreement gave the state an easement on the property surrounding the museum where the monument stood.

"I was notified just a few days ago by the mayor's office that they intended to remove the monument," Hurst said. "My office will now work with the city to find a suitable location for the monument and to achieve a fair resolution regarding the state's easement."

The monument was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1996, along with two monuments on the state Capitol grounds that commemorate the Confederacy.

Asked about the monuments during a news briefing Friday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the MacArthur Park statue was a city decision and that the monuments on the Capitol grounds were for the General Assembly to address.

The governor noted that one possible new home for the MacArthur Park monument is the Confederate area of the Little Rock National Cemetery.

"It should be put in an appropriate place where it can be respected," Hutchinson said.

Randall Freeman, commander of the General Robert C. Newton Camp 197 SCV, the local chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, wrote on Facebook that the monument was already in an appropriate place since it was near the military museum.

"Cowardly revisionists removed the Capitol Guards monument at MacArthur Park overnight, under the cover of darkness like the roaches they are," Freeman wrote. "Move things to a museum, this new wave of marxism says. This IS a museum, to the military history of Arkansas."

The terms "roach" or "cockroach" have been used as a racial slur directed toward various ethnic groups, including blacks in connection with the conditions on slave ships, according to a 2017 article in Arcadia, a peer-reviewed journal of environmental histories from the Rachel Carson Center and the European Society of Environmental History.

Freeman did not respond to a Facebook message seeking comment Friday.

Ward 6 City Director Doris Wright said she never went to MacArthur Park, except for the city's budget retreats, because of the statue. She said she was happy it was gone.

"Prior to that, I've never been in MacArthur Park, because I felt that it glorified slavery, and as an African-American female from Chicot County who grew up chopping cotton and picking cotton, whose parents were raised on plantations ... I've always been offended by those statues," she said in an interview Friday.

She also recalled going to the dentist as a young girl and seeing "white" on one door and "colored" on the other.

Wright said she was supportive of suggestions to move the statue to a cemetery or letting the Heritage and Tourism Department choose a site. She said people who were concerned about losing a piece of history could still learn about the Confederacy in other ways, also noting that black history is often erased from the textbooks.

"I didn't read about my history in history class," she said.

In the proper spot, she said, the statue could be a teaching tool.

Curry, the NAACP chapter head, said she would like to see a conversation between officials and the public about where the statue goes next.

"What I would think should happen is the community decides that this point," she said.

Ward 3 City Director Kathy Webb also was supportive of the statue's removal.

"I think it was something that we should have done before, and I support the fact that the mayor did it," she said.

Webb referred to a book by former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, In the Shadow of Statues: A White Southerner Confronts History, which she said in a Facebook post recounts how Confederate statues were created as political weapons to hide the truth that the Confederacy was on the wrong side of humanity.

Friday evening, the image of the soldier remained on one of the banners that hang along the road leading into MacArthur Park.

About 2 miles away, people began marching outside the state Capitol, kicking off the fourth weekend of rallies in Arkansas' largest city. Chants of "black lives matter" rang out in the summer air.