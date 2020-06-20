Rick Lee's Belmont Stakes analysis

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

8 Tiz the LawFrancoTagg6-5

COMMENT Easily won the Holy Bull and Florida Derby this spring at Gulfstream, and the multiple Grade I winner is unbeaten in four races on a fast track.

1 Tap It to WinVelazquezCasse6-1

COMMENT Showed promise in a fast maiden win last summer at Saratoga. He exits a swift allowance victory over this track and is talented enough to upset.

2 Sole VolantePaniciBiancone9-2

COMMENT Won a two-turn graded stake this winter at Tampa, and showed determination winning a one-turn mile race just 10 days ago at Gulfstream.

9 Dr PostI OrtizPletcher5-1

COMMENT Followed a maiden sprint victory with a minor stake win at Gulfstream, and the steadily improving colt has powerful connections.

10 PneumaticSantanaAsmussen8-1

COMMENT Had an unbeaten streak snapped when finishing third in the Grade III Matt Winn at Churchill, but he has been sharp in subsequent breezes.

4 ModernistAlvaradoMott15-1

COMMENT Won the Risen Star in gutty fashion and returned to finish third in the Grade II Louisiana Derby. He is unbeaten in two previous races at 9 furlongs.

3 Max PlayerRosarioRice15-1

COMMENT Returns fresh after convincingly defeating seven rivals in the Grade III Withers at Aqueduct, and he is switching to one of the country's best riders.

5 Farmington RoadCastellanoPletcher15-1

COMMENT Finished evenly when fourth best behind Nadal in the Arkansas Derby. Big improvement is necessary to win.

6 Fore LeftJ OrtizO'Neill30-1

COMMENT Won a sprint-stake last summer at Belmont, but he has yet to win a race beyond 1 mile.

7 Jungle RunnerGutierrezAsmussen50-1

COMMENT Has been soundly defeated in four consecutive stake races, and his Beyer figures are consistently 40 points lower than today's rivals.