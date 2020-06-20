Rick Lee's Belmont Stakes analysis
PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS
8 Tiz the LawFrancoTagg6-5
COMMENT Easily won the Holy Bull and Florida Derby this spring at Gulfstream, and the multiple Grade I winner is unbeaten in four races on a fast track.
1 Tap It to WinVelazquezCasse6-1
COMMENT Showed promise in a fast maiden win last summer at Saratoga. He exits a swift allowance victory over this track and is talented enough to upset.
2 Sole VolantePaniciBiancone9-2
COMMENT Won a two-turn graded stake this winter at Tampa, and showed determination winning a one-turn mile race just 10 days ago at Gulfstream.
9 Dr PostI OrtizPletcher5-1
COMMENT Followed a maiden sprint victory with a minor stake win at Gulfstream, and the steadily improving colt has powerful connections.
10 PneumaticSantanaAsmussen8-1
COMMENT Had an unbeaten streak snapped when finishing third in the Grade III Matt Winn at Churchill, but he has been sharp in subsequent breezes.
4 ModernistAlvaradoMott15-1
COMMENT Won the Risen Star in gutty fashion and returned to finish third in the Grade II Louisiana Derby. He is unbeaten in two previous races at 9 furlongs.
3 Max PlayerRosarioRice15-1
COMMENT Returns fresh after convincingly defeating seven rivals in the Grade III Withers at Aqueduct, and he is switching to one of the country's best riders.
5 Farmington RoadCastellanoPletcher15-1
COMMENT Finished evenly when fourth best behind Nadal in the Arkansas Derby. Big improvement is necessary to win.
6 Fore LeftJ OrtizO'Neill30-1
COMMENT Won a sprint-stake last summer at Belmont, but he has yet to win a race beyond 1 mile.
7 Jungle RunnerGutierrezAsmussen50-1
COMMENT Has been soundly defeated in four consecutive stake races, and his Beyer figures are consistently 40 points lower than today's rivals.