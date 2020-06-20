Simpson holds one-shot lead; Watney out after positive test

Corey Conners of Canada putts on the ninth green, during the second round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament, Friday, June 19, 2020, in Hilton Head Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. -- Webb Simpson and Bryson DeChambeau were trading birdies with vastly different games. Rory McIlroy ran off enough birdies to make the cut. And the biggest move of the day at the RBC Heritage belonged to a player who made it to the course, but not the tee.

Nick Watney became a footnote in golf history Friday as the first player to test positive for covid-19.

"I was a little shocked, to be honest," said Vaughn Taylor, who played with Watney in the opening round and went for testing immediately after his 69. "Heart started racing, got a little nervous. Just hope Nick's doing well and we get through this."

Watney tested negative when he arrived Tuesday, experienced symptoms Friday and took another test that came back positive. He now faces self-isolation for at least 10 days as the tournament goes on.

Simpson got the last word with a 6-foot birdie on his final hole at No. 9 for another 6-under 65, giving him a one-shot lead after another day of watching DeChambeau and his additional 40 pounds of mass swing out of his shoes for a 64. DeChambeau made six birdies on his back nine, missing a 5-footer on the last hole that would have tied him for the lead. Corey Conners also was one back after a bogey-free 63.

"It's very satisfying knowing I'm not near as long as some of these guys and I'm able to use my skills of distance control and shot shape to pick me back up when I'm 40 yards or 30 yards behind these guys," Simpson said. "I would like to hit it further. I set out on a journey three years ago to get stronger, hit it further, but I do it a lot slower than Bryson."

Simpson was at 12-under 130, and scoring remained bunched. Thunderstorms that rolled through the island and halted play for two hours gave players more time to talk about Watney and the ramifications. McIlroy and Jordan Spieth, who is on the PGA Tour policy board, said a positive test was bound to happen as the tour returns from a three-month shutdown because of the pandemic.

"The whole plan put in place was not if, but when somebody tests positive, what's the protocol, and what are the next steps," Spieth said. "So I feel confident, just in being on those phone calls, in what the PGA Tour's going to do going forward here, and hopefully contact tracing doesn't lead to anybody else testing positive within the bubble."

For so much of Friday, Simpson had the lead and DeChambeau had the spotlight, with his incredible bulk making him stand out like the lighthouse behind the 18th green.

He decided at the end of last season to get stronger and bigger so he could swing faster and hit it longer, and the transformation has everyone's attention. Even while adding 40 pounds of mass, he hasn't lost his love for science. That was evident on his final hole.

DeChambeau had the honors and let Simpson go first so he could figure out what to do. Simpson poked his hybrid 221 yards down the fairway on the 334-yard ninth hole. DeChambeau opted for a 3-wood, mainly because he feared his driver would go well over the green.

His shot found a bunker in front of the green, 309 yards away, and he was far more bothered missing the short birdie putt, even though his 64 left him right in the mix again. He hasn't finished worse than a tie for fifth since February.

"He's been able to take this body that he's never played with before and still play just as good, if not better," Simpson said. "So that's really impressive."

