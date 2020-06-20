South Korea's unification minister resigns

U.S. Army equipments sit in a field in Yeoncheon, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, Friday, June 19, 2020. South Korea said Thursday it hasn't detected any suspicious activities by North Korea, a day after it threatened with provocative acts at the border in violation of a 2018 agreement to reduce tensions. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

SEOUL, South Korea -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday accepted the resignation of his point man on North Korea, who had asked to quit after the North destroyed a liaison office while ramping up pressure against Seoul amid stalled nuclear negotiations with the Trump administration.

Kim Yeon-chul was appointed unification minister in April last year as talks between the U.S. and Pyongyang began falling apart, and leaves the job without having a single meeting with the North Koreans. He said he wanted to resign to take responsibility for tensions between the rivals.

The North in recent months has virtually cut off all cooperation with the South while expressing frustration over Seoul's unwillingness to break away from ally Washington and restart inter-Korean economic projects held back by U.S.-led sanctions over its nuclear weapons program.

Kim offered to resign after North Korea, in a made-for-TV demonstration Tuesday, used explosives to destroy the building in its border town of Kaesong. The North has also declared it will cut off all government and military communication channels and abandon a key military agreement reached in 2018 to reduce conventional threats, which experts say elevates risks of skirmishes in land and sea border areas.

"The [North-South] relations have entered a crisis phase," Kim said i a farewell speech at the ministry. "I hope that my departure can provide an opportunity to halt [the erosion in bilateral relations]."

Demolished inter-Korean liaison office building, left, and the severely damaged support center, right, are seen in the Kaesong Industrial Complex in Kaesong, North Korea, in this photo taken from the border area between two Koreas in Paju, South Korea, Friday, June 19, 2020. South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday accepted the resignation of his point man on North Korea, who had asked to quit after the North destroyed a liaison office while ramping up pressure against Seoul amid stalled nuclear negotiations with the Trump administration. (Seoul Myung-gon/Yonhap via AP)

FILE - In this June 17, 2020, file photo, South Korean Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul expresses his intention to resign during a meeting with reporters at the government complex in Seoul, South Korea. South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday, June 19 accepted the resignation of Kim, Moon's point man on North Korea, who had asked to quit after the North destroyed a liaison office while ramping up pressure against Seoul amid stalled nuclear negotiations with the Trump administration. (Kim Seung-doo/Yonhap via AP)

South Korean army soldiers ride on the back of a truck in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, Friday, June 19, 2020. South Korea said Thursday it hasn't detected any suspicious activities by North Korea, a day after it threatened with provocative acts at the border in violation of a 2018 agreement to reduce tensions. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Flags of North Korea, rear, and South Korea, front, flutter in the wind in this photo taken from Paju, South Korea, Friday, June 19, 2020. The North in recent months has virtually cut off all cooperation with the South while expressing frustration over Seoul’s unwillingness to break away from ally Washington and restart inter-Korean economic projects held back by U.S.-led sanctions over its nuclear weapons program. (Seoul Myung-gon/Yonhap via AP)