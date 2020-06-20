State tops 15,000 coronavirus cases as death toll rises by 10

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes covid-19. ( NIAID-RML via AP )

Arkansas’ count of coronavirus cases topped 15,000 Saturday with an increase of 511 cases, including the state’s third-highest increase in cases among residents who are not prison inmates.

The state’s death toll from the virus increased by 10, to 224, while the overall count of cases rose to 15,142.

The number of patients hospitalized with covid-19, at record levels since Monday, rose by 9, to 240.

Fifty-nine of the patients were on ventilators, up from 57 a day earlier.

The cases added to the state’s total included six that were among prison inmates. Such cases are often added to the overall count several days after the test is performed, after information from laboratory reports is entered into a state database.

The remaining 505 marked the third-highest number of non-inmate cases added to the state’s total in a day.

The highest was Friday, when 662 such cases were added.

According to a state website, the number of cases grew by 99 in Washington County, 63 in Benton County, 54 in Pulaski County and 42 in Yell County.

Statewide, the number of cases that were active, meaning the person had tested positive and had not yet recovered, increased by 131, to 4,836.

Washington County, with 1,025 active cases, had the state’s highest total, followed by Benton County with 724.

Lee County, home to the East Arkansas Regional Unit near Brickeys, where at least 550 inmates have been infected, had 531 active cases. Pulaski County had 355.

Sevier County, population 17,007, had the next-highest total of active cases, with 353.