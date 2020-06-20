Time off provides reflection

Avery Marsh helped Episcopal Collegiate finish 23-9, win the 3A-5 Conference title and play in the state tournament for the first time. Coach Micah Marsh said the team has “adjusted well” while preparing for next season during the coronavirus pandemic. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Justin Cunningham)

After leading his team to its most successful season in program history, getting a leg up on next season has been the furthest thing from Episcopal Collegiate girls basketball Coach Micah Marsh's mind since the coronavirus pandemic.

All prep activities were stopped for nearly 21/2 months, but Marsh said the stoppage gave the Lady Wildcats a chance to treasure the opportunities in front of them.

"I think because of the pandemic, everybody -- coaches and players included -- appreciates getting in the gym and being able to work," he said. "The girls have been working extra hard and have been hungrier to do so. The kids and even coaches realize and say that, 'Hey, some people lost their seasons entirely.' That's the kind of attitude that's being taken now, and they're excited about it because for a while, no one really knew what to expect.

"In a sense, it's still like that. But for now, getting back to work has been great for all of us."

Episcopal Collegiate is set to return everyone from a team led by Riley Brady and Avery Marsh that finished 23-9, won the 3A-5 Conference title and played in the state tournament for the first time ever.

Micah Marsh said the resumption of activities has gone well, although there are a few challenges.

"Keeping kids from being kids is hard," he said. "Giving each other high-fives, goofing off, keeping their distance. They've adjusted well, though. We're just thankful that we're able to break a sweat together in a gym. It's a fragile situation still, so we're just trying to do the best we can while being as safe as we can."

NORTH LITTLE ROCK BOYS

'Cats going in circles

Johnny Rice, North Little Rock head coach, is shown in this file photo. (NWA Democrat-Gazette file photo/BEN GOFF)

North Little Rock Coach Johnny Rice confessed there's been an unexpected sense of familiarity around his team after three weeks of workouts.

That's neither a good or bad thing considering the state of affairs.

"With the restrictions and everything, there's only so much individual work you can do," he said. "You can't scrimmage, and you can't really do any team type of stuff. So we're starting to circle back around and repeat ourselves with what we do. But the guys are all right with it."

The Charging Wildcats have held practices Monday through Thursday since June 1, and Rice said he's been pleased with what he's seen despite the repetitive nature of the sessions.

"So much has been going on that I didn't figure everybody would show up," he said. "But attendance has been good. They've been working hard, and they've been eager. I guess you can say they've been kind of confused a bit, too, because nobody knows what the end outcome of everything is going to be.

"We try to make every drill and everything we do gamelike to serve a purpose. The upperclassmen are doing great, but I've got a few newer guys who will be freshmen that don't see it yet. So I'm constantly getting on them about the speed that we do things. But things have been good."

JOE T. ROBINSON GIRLS

Rouse on the map

Alex Rouse's play is garnering attention from Division I programs.

The 5-8 guard has picked up several offers over the past month from schools such as Old Dominion, Northern Colorado and Idaho State. Coach Rick Pietri of Jacksonville State in Alabama, and Coach Dawn Brown of the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff extended offers to the senior on back-to-back days last week.

"I am so excited," she said. "It really feels good to see my dream coming true. I spend about 5-6 days working out. The coronavirus has not stopped me from working on my game and improving my skill set."

Rouse averaged nearly 26 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 assists per game as a junior for the Lady Senators, who went 16-10 last season.

HIGHLAND BOYS

McLaughlin settling in

Kyler McLaughlin's coaching tenure at Highland was put on pause almost as soon as it began.

A former multisport standout at Melbourne, McLaughlin was an assistant coach at Highland under Isaac Middlebrooks but eventually took over the program not long before sports were halted nationwide. That left him with very little time to interact with his players during the spring.

McLaughlin now is trying to make up for lost time.

"I'm just happy to be able to see the kids and get our players back," he said. "We go four days a week, try to follow the [Arkansas Department of Health] guidelines along with the [Arkansas Activities Association] guidelines. It's a lot of spacing work and a lot of conditioning. But with our guys, they want to play, they want to compete.

"So the big thing for us is keeping them motivated to come in and work every day. They've been doing a good job so far."

McLaughlin received an added reinforcement on his staff to help Highland bounce back from a 6-21 season. Adam Wulff, who led the Bradford boys to a 23-12 record last season, will be an assistant for the Rebels.

"He decided to come back home to Highland, and we work really well together," McLaughlin said of Wulff. "I'm excited about what he brings to the table for us and our program."

FARMINGTON GIRLS

Lady Cards taking shape

Farmington Coach Brad Johnson was worried about whether the Lady Cardinals would return physically fit from the layoff.

He got his answer quickly.

"I worried about that, to be honest with you," he said. "I know I'm not in great shape. There were some days where I could either go out and run or I could eat this hot dog. But I'm really proud of them because they came back in great shape.

"We'd challenged them when things were shut down, and we were pretty diligent with our at-home workouts. So when we brought them back in and did our fitness level testing with them, we were extremely pleased."

Johnson said skill development has been a big emphasis because of regulations regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

He likened the Lady Cardinals' practice periods to being in a summer camp.

For Johnson, it's better than the alternative.

"It's good for them, and they need it just as much as us coaches need it," Johnson said. "It's fun to be back around them and working. They're very disciplined, too. It just shows the maturity, leadership and ownership that they have.

"They know they've got a standard to live up to, and they're not going to let themselves down."

CONWAY BOYS

Getting what they can

Conway Coach Brian “Salty” Longing is shown in this file photo. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/BEN GOFF)

Conway Coach Brian "Salty" Longing hasn't held tryouts for his Wampus Cats, and he's not sure when he will.

One thing he is certain of is his team's ability to make the most out of its time together.

"We're going twice a week and have had all our guys come in, with the exception of our football players," he said. "We're up to two-hour workouts now, but it's tough. We're getting some skill development in and a lot of good weight workouts.

"But until the restrictions ease up a bit, we're kind of limited."

Longing mentioned the Wampus Cats, who shared last season's Class 6A state title with Little Rock Central, are eager to get after one another but understand they can't at the moment.

"I just want to be able to start on Aug. 13," said Longing, referring to the Conway school district's first day of instruction for the 2020-21 calendar year. "That's really why we've limited our workouts. But the kids want to play, they're ready to go up and down, ready to scrimmage. They got some time off, which they usually don't get.

"They've come back fresh legged and ready to get busy. We're getting everything out of them that we possibly can right now."