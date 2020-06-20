Trump again plans major event to celebrate Independence day

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump plans to host an Independence Day celebration again this year, despite the coronavirus pandemic, with military demonstrations, fireworks and a speech to "salute our amazing heritage," the White House announced Friday.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump, along with the Interior Department, will host the 2020 "Salute to America" on July 4, the White House said.

The president has drawn fire recently for planning large gatherings, such as a rally expected to take place today in Tulsa in the midst of the coronavirus shutdown and social-distancing restrictions.

Presidents typically have not participated in July Fourth celebrations on the National Mall. In 1987, President Ronald Reagan took part in what was billed as a "Star Spangled Salute to America" at the Jefferson Memorial on July 3.

But last year Trump announced a "Salute to America," which was welcomed by some but derided by others for turning a beloved nonpartisan tradition into something akin to a political rally.

In previous years, Trump had tried to host patriotic events such as a military parade.

The office of D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser, a Democrat, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

For decades, the National Park Service has set off fireworks on the National Mall on July Fourth, and musicians and the National Symphony Orchestra have performed free concerts on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol.

Last year, Trump's supporters cheered as Air Force One and aircraft from each branch of the military streaked over the Mall and Trump spoke. Critics protested the injection of politics into the celebrations, and two people were arrested for burning a flag in front of the White House.

This year's event, to be held on the South Lawn of the White House and the Ellipse, will include music, military demonstrations and flyovers "to honor our nation's service members and veterans," according to the White House news release.

After Trump's speech about independence, fireworks will be ignited over the National Mall.