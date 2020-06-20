Twitter strikes again

Not long after Twitter started a kerfuffle with the president of the United States by fact-checking one of his tweets, the social media giant is once again coming close to targeting conservative voices. This time, it's a U.S. senator by the name of Tom Cotton.

After Sen. Cotton (R-Here) sent out a tweet advocating calling out the military on violent protesters in cities, Twitter had a message for the Dardanelle native. The Silicon Valley company threatened to censor his account, Sen. Cotton said on Fox News.

"It was a very Star Chamber-like procedure, I have to say, in which they were just calling us out of the blue, demanding that we censor my own tweets or that they would censor my entire account," he said.

Twitter is increasingly abandoning its role as a community bulletin board. The social media giant wants to take advantage of American laws that provide it protection from what its users post online.

But then it wants to claim that it has a moral responsibility to make sure folks are posting "accurate" information and not making overt threats.

If Twitter wants to start fact-checking and more viciously policing its content, it needs to start a digital newspaper. If not, leave that to the professionals who don't cherry-pick targets.