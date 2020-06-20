U.S. attorney in NYC in standoff with Barr

In this April 23, 2019, file photo, Geoffrey Berman, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks during a news conference in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

WASHINGTON -- The Justice Department moved abruptly Friday to oust Geoffrey Berman, the U.S. attorney in Manhattan overseeing key prosecutions of President Donald Trump's allies and an investigation of his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani. But Berman said he was refusing to leave his post and that his investigations would continue.

"I have not resigned, and have no intention of resigning, my position," Berman said. His statement came hours after Attorney General Bill Barr said Berman was stepping down.

The standoff set off an extraordinary clash between the Justice Department and one of the nation's top districts, which has tried major mob and terror cases. It is also likely to deepen tensions between the Justice Department and congressional Democrats who have pointedly accused Barr of politicizing the agency and acting more like Trump's personal lawyer than the nation's chief law enforcement officer.

The move to oust Berman came days after allegations surfaced from former Trump national security adviser John Bolton that the president sought to interfere in a Southern District investigation into the state-owned Turkish bank in an effort to cut deals with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Barr offered no explanation for the move in the statement he issued late Friday. The White House quickly announced that Trump was nominating to the post the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, a lawyer with virtually no experience as a federal prosecutor.

Hours later, Berman issued his own statement saying he had learned that he was being pushed out through news reports. He vowed to stay until a Trump nominee is confirmed by the Senate. The investigations he oversees will continue, he said.

Federal prosecutors in New York are investigating Giuliani's business dealings, according to people familiar with the probe. The office has also prosecuted a number of Trump associates.