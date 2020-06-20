Wrestling duo makes stop in Rogers to perform

Ashley Waterhouse body slams Derec Pemberton, Thursday, June 18, 2020 during a wrestling match at the 8th Street Venue in Rogers. Derec Pemberton and Ashley Waterhouse who go by the stage names "Syko" and "Pinkie Shortcake", respectively, have dated for two years, the length of time they have wrestled together, each year, putting on more than 270 shows while they tour the country with the rest of their wrestling troupe, "Extreme Midget Wrestling". Their visit to Rogers is their second show on their tour since shutting down for three months due to the pandemic. Derek made his start as a collegiate wrestler before going into entertainment in smaller gigs portraying leprechauns and Christmas elves. He's wrestled for five years now meeting Ashley on a tour to London where they first wrestled together under the same troupe "Extreme Midget Wrestling". Neither mind the name "midget". "We're trying to turn that around," he said. "Midget came from a stage name from dwarf from the 1900s so there's nothing wrong with it." Like many wrestlers, Ashley followed the footsteps of her father who wrestled for the WWF under the stage names "Queezy" and "Little Louis". She's now in her eighth year as a wrestler. Together with her troupe and Derek, they have visited 48 out of the 50 states and several countries. "We just kind of clicked," she said of her first time meeting Derek. "It's been a fairytale most people dream of. It's nice because I can beat up my boyfriend and not get a domestic violence charge." They will continue their tour through Tulsa, Austin and Springfield through the weekend and will end their tour in December. Check out https://bit.ly/2YfHxF9 for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

ROGERS -- Derec Pemberton and Ashley Waterhouse, who go by the stage names "Syko" and "Pinkie Shortcake," have dated for two years.

Which is the length of time they have wrestled together, each year, putting on more than 270 shows while they tour the country with the rest of their wrestling troupe, Extreme Midget Wrestling.

Their visit to Rogers is their second show on their tour since shutting down for three months due to the pandemic.

Pemberton made his start as a collegiate wrestler before going into entertainment in smaller gigs portraying leprechauns and Christmas elves.

He's wrestled for five years now, meeting Waterhouse on a tour to London where they first wrestled together under the same troupe Extreme Midget Wrestling.

Neither mind the name midget. "We're trying to turn that around," he said. "Midget came from a stage name from dwarf from the 1900s so there's nothing wrong with it."

Like many wrestlers, Waterhouse followed the footsteps of her father who wrestled for the WWF under the stage names "Queezy" and "Little Louis."

She's now in her eighth year as a wrestler.

Together with her troupe and Pemberton, they have visited 48 out of the 50 states and several countries.

"We just kind of clicked," she said of her first time meeting Pemberton. "It's been a fairytale most people dream of. It's nice because I can beat up my boyfriend and not get a domestic violence charge."

They'll continue their tour through Tulsa, Okla., Austin, Texas, and Springfield, Mo., through the weekend and will end their tour in December.

[Don't see the photos below? Click here to view the gallery: http://nwamedia.photoshelter.com/gallery/Extreme-Midget-Wrestling/G0000D0kxfHPVcSo/C00008TNt1KNcsTU]

Derec Pemberton offers a flower to Ashley Waterhouse, Thursday, June 18, 2020 during a wrestling match at the 8th Street Venue in Rogers. Derec Pemberton and Ashley Waterhouse who go by the stage names "Syko" and "Pinkie Shortcake", respectively, have dated for two years, the length of time they have wrestled together, each year, putting on more than 270 shows while they tour the country with the rest of their wrestling troupe, "Extreme Midget Wrestling". Their visit to Rogers is their second show on their tour since shutting down for three months due to the pandemic. Derek made his start as a collegiate wrestler before going into entertainment in smaller gigs portraying leprechauns and Christmas elves. He's wrestled for five years now meeting Ashley on a tour to London where they first wrestled together under the same troupe "Extreme Midget Wrestling". Neither mind the name "midget". "We're trying to turn that around," he said. "Midget came from a stage name from dwarf from the 1900s so there's nothing wrong with it." Like many wrestlers, Ashley followed the footsteps of her father who wrestled for the WWF under the stage names "Queezy" and "Little Louis". She's now in her eighth year as a wrestler. Together with her troupe and Derek, they have visited 48 out of the 50 states and several countries. "We just kind of clicked," she said of her first time meeting Derek. "It's been a fairytale most people dream of. It's nice because I can beat up my boyfriend and not get a domestic violence charge." They will continue their tour through Tulsa, Austin and Springfield through the weekend and will end their tour in December. Check out https://bit.ly/2YfHxF9 for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

Ashley Waterhouse takes a moment to look at a rose petal, Thursday, June 18, 2020 during a wrestling match at the 8th Street Venue in Rogers. Derec Pemberton and Ashley Waterhouse who go by the stage names "Syko" and "Pinkie Shortcake", respectively, have dated for two years, the length of time they have wrestled together, each year, putting on more than 270 shows while they tour the country with the rest of their wrestling troupe, "Extreme Midget Wrestling". Their visit to Rogers is their second show on their tour since shutting down for three months due to the pandemic. Derek made his start as a collegiate wrestler before going into entertainment in smaller gigs portraying leprechauns and Christmas elves. He's wrestled for five years now meeting Ashley on a tour to London where they first wrestled together under the same troupe "Extreme Midget Wrestling". Neither mind the name "midget". "We're trying to turn that around," he said. "Midget came from a stage name from dwarf from the 1900s so there's nothing wrong with it." Like many wrestlers, Ashley followed the footsteps of her father who wrestled for the WWF under the stage names "Queezy" and "Little Louis". She's now in her eighth year as a wrestler. Together with her troupe and Derek, they have visited 48 out of the 50 states and several countries. "We just kind of clicked," she said of her first time meeting Derek. "It's been a fairytale most people dream of. It's nice because I can beat up my boyfriend and not get a domestic violence charge." They will continue their tour through Tulsa, Austin and Springfield through the weekend and will end their tour in December. Check out https://bit.ly/2YfHxF9 for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

Ashley Waterhouse and Derec Pemberton wrestle, Thursday, June 18, 2020 during a wrestling match at the 8th Street Venue in Rogers. Derec Pemberton and Ashley Waterhouse who go by the stage names "Syko" and "Pinkie Shortcake", respectively, have dated for two years, the length of time they have wrestled together, each year, putting on more than 270 shows while they tour the country with the rest of their wrestling troupe, "Extreme Midget Wrestling". Their visit to Rogers is their second show on their tour since shutting down for three months due to the pandemic. Derek made his start as a collegiate wrestler before going into entertainment in smaller gigs portraying leprechauns and Christmas elves. He's wrestled for five years now meeting Ashley on a tour to London where they first wrestled together under the same troupe "Extreme Midget Wrestling". Neither mind the name "midget". "We're trying to turn that around," he said. "Midget came from a stage name from dwarf from the 1900s so there's nothing wrong with it." Like many wrestlers, Ashley followed the footsteps of her father who wrestled for the WWF under the stage names "Queezy" and "Little Louis". She's now in her eighth year as a wrestler. Together with her troupe and Derek, they have visited 48 out of the 50 states and several countries. "We just kind of clicked," she said of her first time meeting Derek. "It's been a fairytale most people dream of. It's nice because I can beat up my boyfriend and not get a domestic violence charge." They will continue their tour through Tulsa, Austin and Springfield through the weekend and will end their tour in December. Check out https://bit.ly/2YfHxF9 for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

Ashley Waterhouse gestures to Derec Pemberton as they wrestle, Thursday, June 18, 2020 during a wrestling match at the 8th Street Venue in Rogers. Derec Pemberton and Ashley Waterhouse who go by the stage names "Syko" and "Pinkie Shortcake", respectively, have dated for two years, the length of time they have wrestled together, each year, putting on more than 270 shows while they tour the country with the rest of their wrestling troupe, "Extreme Midget Wrestling". Their visit to Rogers is their second show on their tour since shutting down for three months due to the pandemic. Derek made his start as a collegiate wrestler before going into entertainment in smaller gigs portraying leprechauns and Christmas elves. He's wrestled for five years now meeting Ashley on a tour to London where they first wrestled together under the same troupe "Extreme Midget Wrestling". Neither mind the name "midget". "We're trying to turn that around," he said. "Midget came from a stage name from dwarf from the 1900s so there's nothing wrong with it." Like many wrestlers, Ashley followed the footsteps of her father who wrestled for the WWF under the stage names "Queezy" and "Little Louis". She's now in her eighth year as a wrestler. Together with her troupe and Derek, they have visited 48 out of the 50 states and several countries. "We just kind of clicked," she said of her first time meeting Derek. "It's been a fairytale most people dream of. It's nice because I can beat up my boyfriend and not get a domestic violence charge." They will continue their tour through Tulsa, Austin and Springfield through the weekend and will end their tour in December. Check out https://bit.ly/2YfHxF9 for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

Derec Pemberton leaves the ring for a moment, Thursday, June 18, 2020 during a wrestling match at the 8th Street Venue in Rogers. Derec Pemberton and Ashley Waterhouse who go by the stage names "Syko" and "Pinkie Shortcake", respectively, have dated for two years, the length of time they have wrestled together, each year, putting on more than 270 shows while they tour the country with the rest of their wrestling troupe, "Extreme Midget Wrestling". Their visit to Rogers is their second show on their tour since shutting down for three months due to the pandemic. Derek made his start as a collegiate wrestler before going into entertainment in smaller gigs portraying leprechauns and Christmas elves. He's wrestled for five years now meeting Ashley on a tour to London where they first wrestled together under the same troupe "Extreme Midget Wrestling". Neither mind the name "midget". "We're trying to turn that around," he said. "Midget came from a stage name from dwarf from the 1900s so there's nothing wrong with it." Like many wrestlers, Ashley followed the footsteps of her father who wrestled for the WWF under the stage names "Queezy" and "Little Louis". She's now in her eighth year as a wrestler. Together with her troupe and Derek, they have visited 48 out of the 50 states and several countries. "We just kind of clicked," she said of her first time meeting Derek. "It's been a fairytale most people dream of. It's nice because I can beat up my boyfriend and not get a domestic violence charge." They will continue their tour through Tulsa, Austin and Springfield through the weekend and will end their tour in December. Check out https://bit.ly/2YfHxF9 for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

Derec Pemberton body slams Ashley Waterhouse, Thursday, June 18, 2020 during a wrestling match at the 8th Street Venue in Rogers. Derec Pemberton and Ashley Waterhouse who go by the stage names "Syko" and "Pinkie Shortcake", respectively, have dated for two years, the length of time they have wrestled together, each year, putting on more than 270 shows while they tour the country with the rest of their wrestling troupe, "Extreme Midget Wrestling". Their visit to Rogers is their second show on their tour since shutting down for three months due to the pandemic. Derek made his start as a collegiate wrestler before going into entertainment in smaller gigs portraying leprechauns and Christmas elves. He's wrestled for five years now meeting Ashley on a tour to London where they first wrestled together under the same troupe "Extreme Midget Wrestling". Neither mind the name "midget". "We're trying to turn that around," he said. "Midget came from a stage name from dwarf from the 1900s so there's nothing wrong with it." Like many wrestlers, Ashley followed the footsteps of her father who wrestled for the WWF under the stage names "Queezy" and "Little Louis". She's now in her eighth year as a wrestler. Together with her troupe and Derek, they have visited 48 out of the 50 states and several countries. "We just kind of clicked," she said of her first time meeting Derek. "It's been a fairytale most people dream of. It's nice because I can beat up my boyfriend and not get a domestic violence charge." They will continue their tour through Tulsa, Austin and Springfield through the weekend and will end their tour in December. Check out https://bit.ly/2YfHxF9 for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

Ashley Waterhouse body slams Derec Pemberton, Thursday, June 18, 2020 during a wrestling match at the 8th Street Venue in Rogers. Derec Pemberton and Ashley Waterhouse who go by the stage names "Syko" and "Pinkie Shortcake", respectively, have dated for two years, the length of time they have wrestled together, each year, putting on more than 270 shows while they tour the country with the rest of their wrestling troupe, "Extreme Midget Wrestling". Their visit to Rogers is their second show on their tour since shutting down for three months due to the pandemic. Derek made his start as a collegiate wrestler before going into entertainment in smaller gigs portraying leprechauns and Christmas elves. He's wrestled for five years now meeting Ashley on a tour to London where they first wrestled together under the same troupe "Extreme Midget Wrestling". Neither mind the name "midget". "We're trying to turn that around," he said. "Midget came from a stage name from dwarf from the 1900s so there's nothing wrong with it." Like many wrestlers, Ashley followed the footsteps of her father who wrestled for the WWF under the stage names "Queezy" and "Little Louis". She's now in her eighth year as a wrestler. Together with her troupe and Derek, they have visited 48 out of the 50 states and several countries. "We just kind of clicked," she said of her first time meeting Derek. "It's been a fairytale most people dream of. It's nice because I can beat up my boyfriend and not get a domestic violence charge." They will continue their tour through Tulsa, Austin and Springfield through the weekend and will end their tour in December. Check out https://bit.ly/2YfHxF9 for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

Fans cheer, Thursday, June 18, 2020 during a wrestling match at the 8th Street Venue in Rogers. Derec Pemberton and Ashley Waterhouse who go by the stage names "Syko" and "Pinkie Shortcake", respectively, have dated for two years, the length of time they have wrestled together, each year, putting on more than 270 shows while they tour the country with the rest of their wrestling troupe, "Extreme Midget Wrestling". Their visit to Rogers is their second show on their tour since shutting down for three months due to the pandemic. Derek made his start as a collegiate wrestler before going into entertainment in smaller gigs portraying leprechauns and Christmas elves. He's wrestled for five years now meeting Ashley on a tour to London where they first wrestled together under the same troupe "Extreme Midget Wrestling". Neither mind the name "midget". "We're trying to turn that around," he said. "Midget came from a stage name from dwarf from the 1900s so there's nothing wrong with it." Like many wrestlers, Ashley followed the footsteps of her father who wrestled for the WWF under the stage names "Queezy" and "Little Louis". She's now in her eighth year as a wrestler. Together with her troupe and Derek, they have visited 48 out of the 50 states and several countries. "We just kind of clicked," she said of her first time meeting Derek. "It's been a fairytale most people dream of. It's nice because I can beat up my boyfriend and not get a domestic violence charge." They will continue their tour through Tulsa, Austin and Springfield through the weekend and will end their tour in December. Check out https://bit.ly/2YfHxF9 for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

Ashley Waterhouse and Derec Pemberton talk trash, Thursday, June 18, 2020 during a wrestling match at the 8th Street Venue in Rogers. Derec Pemberton and Ashley Waterhouse who go by the stage names "Syko" and "Pinkie Shortcake", respectively, have dated for two years, the length of time they have wrestled together, each year, putting on more than 270 shows while they tour the country with the rest of their wrestling troupe, "Extreme Midget Wrestling". Their visit to Rogers is their second show on their tour since shutting down for three months due to the pandemic. Derek made his start as a collegiate wrestler before going into entertainment in smaller gigs portraying leprechauns and Christmas elves. He's wrestled for five years now meeting Ashley on a tour to London where they first wrestled together under the same troupe "Extreme Midget Wrestling". Neither mind the name "midget". "We're trying to turn that around," he said. "Midget came from a stage name from dwarf from the 1900s so there's nothing wrong with it." Like many wrestlers, Ashley followed the footsteps of her father who wrestled for the WWF under the stage names "Queezy" and "Little Louis". She's now in her eighth year as a wrestler. Together with her troupe and Derek, they have visited 48 out of the 50 states and several countries. "We just kind of clicked," she said of her first time meeting Derek. "It's been a fairytale most people dream of. It's nice because I can beat up my boyfriend and not get a domestic violence charge." They will continue their tour through Tulsa, Austin and Springfield through the weekend and will end their tour in December. Check out https://bit.ly/2YfHxF9 for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

Ashley Waterhouse and Derec Pemberton pose for a portrait, Thursday, June 18, 2020 during a wrestling match at the 8th Street Venue in Rogers. Derec Pemberton and Ashley Waterhouse who go by the stage names "Syko" and "Pinkie Shortcake", respectively, have dated for two years, the length of time they have wrestled together, each year, putting on more than 270 shows while they tour the country with the rest of their wrestling troupe, "Extreme Midget Wrestling". Their visit to Rogers is their second show on their tour since shutting down for three months due to the pandemic. Derek made his start as a collegiate wrestler before going into entertainment in smaller gigs portraying leprechauns and Christmas elves. He's wrestled for five years now meeting Ashley on a tour to London where they first wrestled together under the same troupe "Extreme Midget Wrestling". Neither mind the name "midget". "We're trying to turn that around," he said. "Midget came from a stage name from dwarf from the 1900s so there's nothing wrong with it." Like many wrestlers, Ashley followed the footsteps of her father who wrestled for the WWF under the stage names "Queezy" and "Little Louis". She's now in her eighth year as a wrestler. Together with her troupe and Derek, they have visited 48 out of the 50 states and several countries. "We just kind of clicked," she said of her first time meeting Derek. "It's been a fairytale most people dream of. It's nice because I can beat up my boyfriend and not get a domestic violence charge." They will continue their tour through Tulsa, Austin and Springfield through the weekend and will end their tour in December. Check out https://bit.ly/2YfHxF9 for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

Derec Pemberton and Ashley Waterhouse chat, Thursday, June 18, 2020 after a wrestling match at the 8th Street Venue in Rogers. Derec Pemberton and Ashley Waterhouse who go by the stage names "Syko" and "Pinkie Shortcake", respectively, have dated for two years, the length of time they have wrestled together, each year, putting on more than 270 shows while they tour the country with the rest of their wrestling troupe, "Extreme Midget Wrestling". Their visit to Rogers is their second show on their tour since shutting down for three months due to the pandemic. Derek made his start as a collegiate wrestler before going into entertainment in smaller gigs portraying leprechauns and Christmas elves. He's wrestled for five years now meeting Ashley on a tour to London where they first wrestled together under the same troupe "Extreme Midget Wrestling". Neither mind the name "midget". "We're trying to turn that around," he said. "Midget came from a stage name from dwarf from the 1900s so there's nothing wrong with it." Like many wrestlers, Ashley followed the footsteps of her father who wrestled for the WWF under the stage names "Queezy" and "Little Louis". She's now in her eighth year as a wrestler. Together with her troupe and Derek, they have visited 48 out of the 50 states and several countries. "We just kind of clicked," she said of her first time meeting Derek. "It's been a fairytale most people dream of. It's nice because I can beat up my boyfriend and not get a domestic violence charge." They will continue their tour through Tulsa, Austin and Springfield through the weekend and will end their tour in December. Check out https://bit.ly/2YfHxF9 for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

Ashley Waterhouse tags Derec Pemberton, Thursday, June 18, 2020 during a wrestling match at the 8th Street Venue in Rogers. Derec Pemberton and Ashley Waterhouse who go by the stage names "Syko" and "Pinkie Shortcake", respectively, have dated for two years, the length of time they have wrestled together, each year, putting on more than 270 shows while they tour the country with the rest of their wrestling troupe, "Extreme Midget Wrestling". Their visit to Rogers is their second show on their tour since shutting down for three months due to the pandemic. Derek made his start as a collegiate wrestler before going into entertainment in smaller gigs portraying leprechauns and Christmas elves. He's wrestled for five years now meeting Ashley on a tour to London where they first wrestled together under the same troupe "Extreme Midget Wrestling". Neither mind the name "midget". "We're trying to turn that around," he said. "Midget came from a stage name from dwarf from the 1900s so there's nothing wrong with it." Like many wrestlers, Ashley followed the footsteps of her father who wrestled for the WWF under the stage names "Queezy" and "Little Louis". She's now in her eighth year as a wrestler. Together with her troupe and Derek, they have visited 48 out of the 50 states and several countries. "We just kind of clicked," she said of her first time meeting Derek. "It's been a fairytale most people dream of. It's nice because I can beat up my boyfriend and not get a domestic violence charge." They will continue their tour through Tulsa, Austin and Springfield through the weekend and will end their tour in December. Check out https://bit.ly/2YfHxF9 for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)