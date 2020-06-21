‘All I can do’

Even before Jarod Williams and his wife, Kristen, were married, when they discussed having kids, adoption was always something they considered. When their youngest, Addyline, was 2 years old, they began the process of becoming adoptive parents.

The couple attended a meeting with The CALL in Faulkner County and continued the process by entering the organization’s training a few months later. Williams said it’s a two-weekend, all-day event, where potential parents go through a crash course of what it is like to work with the Department of Human Services, the foster-care system, biological parents and more.

“It was a stressful experience, but at the same time, it opened my eyes to exactly how difficult life really was for these kids and the families within the foster system, both for the biological families and the foster families,” Williams said.

Williams and Kristen have five children, and the oldest four are biological siblings that the family adopted. The children are Zoey, 15; Adrian, 11; Rory, 10; David, 9; and Addyline, 5. Williams and his wife said they believe “God has placed them in our life for a reason.”

Initially, after filling out the appropriate paperwork to adopt the children, Williams and his wife were told the four were being placed somewhere else.

“We contacted caseworkers; we contacted supervisors, senators and state representatives, and eventually, we received a phone call,” Williams said. “And all [the message] said was, ‘You will be allowed to begin meetings with these children.’ It seemed very strange, but far be it from us to pray for God to do something special and then question his work.

“We moved on with the adoption process and eagerly awaited our first meeting with our kids, which was scheduled to be at our oldest daughter’s 12th birthday party.”

He said what they had planned didn’t actually happen. Instead, Kristen, Jarod, Addyline and two of their friends — who had also gone through The CALL training with the couple — had dinner together at a restaurant in town and decided to go over to the park to let their daughters play. It was there that the family had their first meeting with the two girls who were going to be the Williamses’ future adopted daughters. The two were playing with some other girls from the group home where they lived.

“It was a beautiful first meeting, so simple, and far better than any elaborate plan I could have made,” Williams said. “The next week, we met all of the children for our oldest daughter’s birthday party.”

The family went to Hog Wild in Conway and played various games with the kids, doing their best to bond in the short amount of time. He said that eventually, they got them all together for visits, and after the last day of school, everyone moved in. The kids were officially adopted on Dec. 5, 2017.

“To describe the situation as chaotic would be an understatement of the first year when we all lived together,” Williams said. “Each of the children had their own set of social, psychological and mental needs that had been previously unmet.

“We had to learn what those things were and then work through how things were going to be different. It was a trying time, but the results three years later are so much better.”

Williams is originally from Floral, a small town in northeast Arkansas with a population around 80. He graduated from Midland High School in 2006 and earned a bachelor’s degree in medical technology from the University of Central Arkansas in Conway in 2011. He works as a medical technologist at Baptist Health Medical Center in Conway.

“My dad, Bill, is a great dad and an amazing grandfather to my kids,” Williams said. “He has always been there doing his best to provide for his family in giving them what they need.

“I feel as he has gotten older, he’s mellowed out, and that has really helped him move from a role as a father to a role as a mentor.”

Jarod Williams said being a dad means being a lot of different things to a lot of different people. He said he feels like he often fills the jack-of-all-trades role.

“I’m often put in situations that I am definitely not prepared for and definitely haven’t encountered previously,” he said. “Almost everything is a first for us when we encounter a problem. … To me, being a dad also means being a husband who loves his wife unconditionally — by putting her needs before your own simply to see the smile on her face.

“You get the opportunity to see a child grow and develop from so very small and helpless into a person who has their own beliefs, their own hopes and their own dreams for their future, and in a way, you helped mold some of that yourself. It is simultaneously very encouraging and humbling.”

Zoey Williams said some of her favorite things to do with her dad include cooking, staying up late talking and learning stories about his life.

“My dad is my best friend,” she said. “He’s an amazing cook, a great husband and a great dad.”

Adrian Williams said he likes to hang out with his dad because he is funny, and “he takes us on fun trips.” Adrian said getting adopted means a lot to him because “I am safe, and my brother and sisters can all live together.”

Jarod Williams said he and his wife decided to adopt because it was something they biblically felt called to do. He said they were in a position as a family that they had more than enough to help others, and helping these children was something he and his wife felt very strongly about.

“There is so much I hope to instill in my kids that will last them a lifetime,” Williams said. “I want them to learn about honor, integrity, love, faith and so much more. Thinking about it worries me, as I feel like we have such a small amount of time to show them so much before they go out into the world on their own.

“My wife and I do our best to show them that adoption is a mirror of how God adopted us. If they take that truth with them, they’ll at least have a good starting place for how life should work.”

He said one of the biggest challenges he faces as an adoptive father is knowing that his children dealt with trauma in their lives that he can never relate to.

“They have emotional scars that I cannot understand, but it is my job to help them work through these things and help them heal from that pain,” Williams said. “I walk a line every day between sadness for them and what they were forced to endure and anger that someone put a child through that, yet I can’t do anything about it.

“All I can do is try to love my kids and show them that there is a much better alternative to what they’ve experienced in their past.”

He said he also struggles with how to help his children understand their place in the world, racially.

“My wife and I are white, and we adopted four biracial children,” he said. “We find ourselves walking a line between showing them they should be proud of who they are and what they look like, but also attempting to not overemphasize race to show that their skin color isn’t as important as who they are as a person.

“The issue has been magnified, as of late, with the social unrest related to the killing of George Floyd. We strive to teach our children about their African-American heritage, as well as the heritage of their new family. We try to provide African-American role models for them and simultaneously show them pictures of my grandfathers, who my oldest son is named after.

“We walk a tightrope at all times, trying to help our children recognize who they are while still trying to show them that just because they look different than us doesn’t mean they don’t belong with us.”

Williams said one of the biggest pieces of advice he would give to first-time dads or those looking to adopt is to find a support system that is invested in what you aim to accomplish as a family through adoption.

“This can include family members, friends, other adoptive parents, foster families and fellow church members,” he said. “I promise you, this is not a journey you want to embark on alone, and these people are in your life for this reason.

“They will offer the support your family needs in this time so that your family can flourish.”

Staff writer Sam Pierce can be reached at (501) 244-4314 or spierce@arkansasonline.com.