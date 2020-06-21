Alligator hunt applications open

An approximately 10.5-foot, 400 pound male American alligator estimated to be about 25 years old was relocated from a sawmill in Huttig by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission on Friday, May 15.

Hunters can apply for a public land and water alligator hunting permit until midnight June 30 at agfc.com.

Alligator hunting is allowed 30 minutes after sunset until 30 minutes before sunrise Sept. 18-21 and Sept. 25-28. Alligator hunters must be at least 16 years of age, and only Arkansas residents or holders of an Arkansas Lifetime Sportsman's Permit may apply for public land alligator permits. Applicants with 18 or more AGFC violation points are ineligible to apply.

Each permit authorizes a permittee to take one alligator, which must be at least 4 feet long. As many as three assistants may accompany a permittee, but only the permit holder is allowed to snare, harpoon or shoot the alligator.

Alligator-hunt applicants must pay a $5 nonrefundable processing fee when the application is submitted.

Hunters who own or have permission to hunt on private land may hunt through a quota-based system similar to private land elk hunting.

"Anyone can obtain the private land alligator permit through the AGFC's online licensing system for $5 in addition to their hunting license," said Mark Barbee, wildlife biologist for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. "They will be able to participate in the alligator hunt on private land they have permission to hunt until the quota has been met in that zone. Before hunting, each hunter must call in before their hunt every night to the wildlife hotline (800-440-1477) to see if the quota has been met."

Visit agfc.com/alligator for more information on Arkansas' 2020 alligator season and to apply for a public land permit.