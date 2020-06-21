Arkansas 107 study results available

The Arkansas Department of Transportation is holding a virtual public meeting through July 12 to present the study results for improving Arkansas 107 between General Samuels Road and Arkansas 89 north of Jacksonville.

People interested in the results can access them online at hwy107.TransportationPlanRoom.com, which became available for viewing Friday.

The public is invited to visit any time to view meeting exhibits, ask questions and offer comments about the study.

Anyone with limited internet access or general questions or comments regarding the study or the virtual meeting may call the agency's transportation planning and policy division at (501) 569-2201.