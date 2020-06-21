Baffert's Gamine sets Acorn record

A horse and jockey make their way from the paddock to the track for a race before the 152nd running of the Belmont Stakes horse race in Elmont, N.Y., Saturday, June 20, 2020. Tiz the Law is the star of a 10-horse field for the Belmont Stakes, perhaps the biggest event in U.S. sports since the coronavirus pandemic shut down competition in mid-March. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK -- Gamine led all the way in winning the $300,000 Acorn Stakes for 3-year-old fillies by 183/4 lengths at Belmont Park on Saturday.

Trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert, Gamine ran one mile in 1:32.55, fastest in the 90-year history of the race. Her time was just off the track record of 1:32.24 set by Najran in 2003. Gamine earned 50 qualifying points for the Kentucky Oaks on Sept. 4 at Churchill Downs.

Gamine is one of two horses trained by Baffert that tested positive for a banned substance at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort in Hot Springs. She won an optional allowance claiming race there May 2. Published reports said Gamine, along with Charlatan, tested positive for lidocaine, a regulated anesthetic widely used in equine medicine.

It's considered a Class 2 drug by the Association of Racing Commissioners International, and use of it carries a penalty of a 15- to 60-day suspension and a fine of $500 to $1,000 for a first offense. Without mitigating circumstances, a horse would be disqualified and forfeit its purse. Results of B sample tests have not been announced by the Arkansas Racing Commission.

Under Hall of Fame John Velazquez, Gamine won her stakes debut and improved to 3-0 in her career. Sent off as the 3-5 favorite, she paid $3.40 to win. The victory boosted her career earnings to $234,000. Gamine was purchased for $1.8 million.

Pleasant Orb finished second, and Water White was another half-length back in third.