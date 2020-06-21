The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72202

2010 Rebsamen Park Road, residential, Dianna Hale, 3:15 p.m. June 11, property valued at $25.

800 E. Sixth St., residential, Superstop, midnight June 17, property valued at $502.

72204

2412 S. University Ave., commercial, Tyler Shane, 8:17 a.m. June 16, property valued at $50.

72205

315 Maple St., residential, Jocelyn Thorn, 1:07 a.m. June 13, property value unknown.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

72206

2100 W. 29th St., residential, Chassity Boykin, 2:10 p.m. June 12, property valued at $1,011.

2722 S. Chester St., residential, Ronald Dade, 3:22 a.m. June 16, property value unknown.

72209

5307 Keats Dr., residential, Barbara Bournes, 11:14 a.m. June 12, property value unknown.

10008 Wilderness Road, residential, Taylor Floyd, 6:45 a.m. June 16, property valued at $601.

4725 Hoffman Road, residential, Jamie Wiggins, 10 a.m. June 17, property valued at $760.

72211

13019 Arthur Lane, residential, Crystal Poot-May, 11:28 a.m. June 17, property value at $2,326.

72227

1221 Reservoir Road, residential, Shamilus Jamerson, 1:09 a.m. June 12, property valued at $601.

2000 Reservoir Road, residential, Jalisa Brown, 2 p.m. June 7, property valued at $289.