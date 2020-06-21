Federal prosecutor exits after all

Geoffrey Berman, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, arrives Saturday at his offices in New York. “I’m just here to do my job,” he told reporters hours before agreeing to leave his post. (AP/Kevin Hagen)

WASHINGTON -- A standoff between Attorney General William Barr and Manhattan's top federal prosecutor ended Saturday when the prosecutor agreed to leave his job with an assurance that investigations by the prosecutor's office into the president's allies would not be disturbed.

U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman announced in an early evening statement that he would leave his post. President Donald Trump, meanwhile, had distanced himself from the issue, telling reporters the decision "was all up to the attorney general."

The chain of events began Friday night, when Barr announced that Berman, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, had resigned. Hours later, the prosecutor issued a statement denying that he had resigned and saying his office's "investigations would move forward without delay or interruption."

On Saturday morning, he showed up to work, telling reporters, "I'm just here to do my job."

The administration's push to cast aside Berman set up a clash between the Justice Department and one of the nation's top districts, which has tried major mob and terrorism cases over the years and is investigating Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani. It also deepened tensions between the department and congressional Democrats, who have accused Barr of politicizing the agency.

In a letter made public by the Justice Department on Saturday, Barr said he expected to continue speaking with Berman about other possible positions within the department and was surprised by the statement he released.

"Unfortunately, with your statement of last night, you have chosen public spectacle over public service," Barr wrote, adding that the idea that Berman had to continue on the job to safeguard investigations was "false."

"Your statement also wrongly implies that your continued tenure in the office is necessary to ensure that cases now pending in the Southern District of New York are handled appropriately," he wrote. "This is obviously false."

Barr offered no explanation for his action. The White House announced that Trump was nominating Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton for the job.

Berman initially planned to remain in his job until a replacement was confirmed, but he changed his mind late Saturday after Barr said he would allow Berman's second in command, Deputy U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss, to become acting U.S. attorney.

Berman said that led him to announce he would be leaving, "effective immediately."

Berman's office took action on some important cases without first informing Washington. But the various investigations are ongoing and no charges seem imminent, said people familiar with the matter who weren't authorized to discuss the matter and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

A senior department official said Clayton was planning to leave the administration, wanted to move back to New York and expressed interest in the Southern District position, and Barr thought he would be a good fit. The official was not authorized to discuss internal department matters and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said he was unlikely to proceed with Clayton's nomination unless New York's senators, Democrats Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, gave their consent to the pick.

Schumer said the bid to oust Berman "reeks of potential corruption of the legal process," and Gillibrand said she would "not be complicit" in helping fire a prosecutor investigating corruption. Both lawmakers called for Clayton to withdraw from consideration.

The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., said his committee was inviting Berman to testify this week.

Berman's statement Friday night said he would stay on the job until a nominee was confirmed by the Senate. He challenged Barr's power to remove him, given that he was appointed by federal judges, not by the president, and the White House never formally nominated him. Under federal law, a U.S. attorney who is appointed by district court judges can serve "until the vacancy is filled."

But the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel argued in a 1979 opinion that the "power to remove a court-appointed U.S. attorney rests with the president."

Information for this article was contributed by Colleen Long, Eric Tucker, Zeke Miller, Marcy Gordon, Tom Hays and Kevin Hagen of The Associated Press.

Geoffrey S. Berman, United States attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks to reporters as he arrives to his office in New York on Saturday, June 20, 2020. The Justice Department moved abruptly Friday night to oust Berman, the U.S. attorney in Manhattan overseeing key prosecutions of President Donald Trump’s allies and an investigation of his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani. But Berman said he was refusing to leave his post and his ongoing investigations would continue. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)

Geoffrey S. Berman, United States attorney for the Southern District of New York, arrives to his office in New York on Saturday, June 20, 2020. The Justice Department moved abruptly Friday night to oust Berman, the U.S. attorney in Manhattan overseeing key prosecutions of President Donald Trump’s allies and an investigation of his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani. But Berman said he was refusing to leave his post and his ongoing investigations would continue. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)

Geoffrey S. Berman, United States attorney for the Southern District of New York, arrives at his offices in New York on Saturday, June 20, 2020. The Justice Department moved abruptly Friday night to oust Geoffrey S. Berman, the U.S. attorney in Manhattan overseeing key prosecutions of President Donald Trump’s allies and an investigation of his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani. But Berman said he was refusing to leave his post and his ongoing investigations would continue. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)

Geoffrey S. Berman, United States attorney for the Southern District of New York, arrives to his office in New York on Saturday, June 20, 2020. The Justice Department moved abruptly Friday night to oust Berman, the U.S. attorney in Manhattan overseeing key prosecutions of President Donald Trump’s allies and an investigation of his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani. But Berman said he was refusing to leave his post and his ongoing investigations would continue. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)