Happy birthday: Your cosmic birthday gift is an aura of excitement around you. Many find your presence energizing, as though extra oxygen is pumped into the air around you so wherever you go is zesty fresh. Your emotional energy will be directed to what you truly value. Caring for your crew will be top priority, and in this, you will thrive.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The people around you may be too busy executing the action to pause and consider why they are doing it or whether there might be a better way. That's where you come in -- the witness with an objective overview.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): There's a pang of longing for something different. You don't have to be somewhere new to experience another place. You can create the effect with an alternate point of view.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): When traveling to a new place, it helps to know the customs there. Places and people are the same in this regard. Each person has a culture, and learning another person's culture will keep you deeply involved today.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Your humanity and the kinship of humans will be a strong theme of the day. You'll regard your fellow travelers as partners, whether they happen to be your family, friends, co-workers or strangers.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Watch, listen, study, contemplate ... these are the directives for an interesting life. Your mental powers will be even brighter than usual to help you see deeply into simple things.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The energy of passion goes beyond the realm of reason and even the realm of responsibility. The energy of passion extends impressively, though not nearly as far as the energy of loyalty and duty.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): When someone appreciates all of the little things you do, it makes you want to do them more. Gratitude brings out the best in all of us. You're a giver.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Relationships will be illuminated in a whole new light. You'll notice the ways you are alike, and how you want the same things but go about getting them in entirely different ways.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Communication chasms abound and the information gets dropped, looped, scrambled. You're observant and patient, which is good because this puzzle will take more than one pass to sort out.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You envision a desired result and carefully define your aims. The interference will come from your love life. But it's an interesting and invigorating twist because you have the right attitude.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The one who said, "There is no such thing as stressful situations, just stressful responses" remains unknown, which is good, because there'd be no end to the pestering and retaliation they would experience today.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Not all useful work is satisfying to you. Today, you'll do something that is not just useful but also elegant and reflective of your values and aesthetics -- satisfying indeed!