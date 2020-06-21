Identities released for Little Rock couple in apparent murder-suicide

Little Rock police on Sunday released the names of the man and woman who were found dead inside a residence Saturday afternoon in what is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

Police said in a news release that preliminary evidence from the scene indicated the death of Gayle Reynolds, 67, to be a homicide, and the death of Jeffrey Reynolds, 68, to be a suicide. Both had suffered gunshot wounds.

Authorities searching the residence also found the remains of a dog that appeared to have died as a result of a gunshot wound.

The bodies were discovered at 19116 Summershade Drive, about a mile west of Chenal Parkway, by Gayle Reynolds’ stepfather, John Perdzock. He went to the residence and found them before calling 911, according to police.