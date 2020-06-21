Identities released for Little Rock couple in apparent murder-suicide

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department investigate the scene of an apparent murder-suicide at 19116 Summershade Drive, Little Rock, on Saturday, June 20, 2020. ( Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Stephen Swofford)
Little Rock police on Sunday released the names of the man and woman who were found dead inside a residence Saturday afternoon in what is being investigated as a murder-suicide.
Police said in a news release that preliminary evidence from the scene indicated the death of Gayle Reynolds, 67, to be a homicide, and the death of Jeffrey Reynolds, 68, to be a suicide. Both had suffered gunshot wounds.
Authorities searching the residence also found the remains of a dog that appeared to have died as a result of a gunshot wound.
The bodies were discovered at 19116 Summershade Drive, about a mile west of Chenal Parkway, by Gayle Reynolds’ stepfather, John Perdzock. He went to the residence and found them before calling 911, according to police.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.