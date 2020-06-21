Little Rock notebook

Juneteenth made paid CALS holiday

Juneteenth, the celebration that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, is now a paid holiday for employees of the Central Arkansas Library System.

The change will be effective for June 19, 2021, the system said in a news release Friday.

The system follows several other organizations across the country in recognizing Juneteenth as a holiday amid the protests after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

In the release, the library system said recognizing the holiday is "an important step toward building a more equitable community by acknowledging the experiences and obstacles affecting people of color, particularly those in the African American community."

In a June 3 statement, Executive Director Nate Coulter said the library system could take additional steps to "move our country's policies closer to her creeds," including encouraging more expressions of painful stories from people of color and encouraging people who have not had those experiences to listen.

Masks highlighted by downtown art

The Downtown Little Rock Partnership unveiled a temporary public art installation that spotlights mask-wearing.

The exhibition features 15 photos by Ashley Murphy, who photographed 100 people around Little Rock wearing masks. They are displayed on the side of Rock Town Distillery's building and in Baker's Alley behind the Arkansas Repertory Theatre.

Wearing a face covering in public places where one cannot stay distant from others is among the public health guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Arkansas Department of Health.

Murphy said "The Masked Project" began as a way to interact with people while physically distancing.