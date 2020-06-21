Lane closings set on I-430, I-630

Work on Interstate 430 and Interstate 630 in Little Rock will require lane closings for five days starting Monday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Crews striping the pavement will close the outside lanes on northbound and southbound I-430 within the I-430/I-630 interchange between South Shackleford and North Rodney Parham roads from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Friday, weather permitting.

Crews also will close the outside lane of eastbound I-630 between John Barrow and South Rodney Parham roads to improve drainage on the eastbound shoulder and slope on the same days from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., also weather permitting.

Traffic will be controlled with construction barrels and signs, the department said.

The work is part of an $87.4 million project that widened a 2.2-mile section of I-630 between South University Avenue and the interchange to eight lanes from six. The project was substantially completed in April.