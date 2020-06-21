Today would have been the first time that all four of Lucky Mavity’s children were under the same roof. Unfortunately, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, that is no longer possible.

“COVID-19 didn’t do me any favors this Father’s Day,” Mavity said.

Mavity, who lives in Cabot, has four boys: Justin, 33, who lives in Jacksonville; Jonathan, 31, who lives in Las Vegas; Jeremy, 29, who lives in Panama City Beach, Florida; and 7-year-old Dylan, who lives with his dad.

Because all of his kids live so far apart, it is difficult — logisticwise — for them to all be together. He said he and his youngest son have traveled to Florida and Las Vegas to visit his older boys, but they have never all been together. Before the pandemic, Mavity and his family had planned to get together at his house in Cabot for Father’s Day.

Lucky Mavity has worked as an intensive-care-unit nurse manager for Baptist Health in North Little Rock since 2010. He is originally from Helena-West Helena but moved to Jacksonville when he was in middle school and graduated from Jacksonville High School in 1986.

“When I first got out of high school, I spent four years in the Army, then became a single dad [after my wife and I got divorced],” he said. “I ran convenience stores for 17 years, but I always thought about going into medical school. Once I raised my now-grown kids, I decided to go to nursing school.”

When he got divorced, Mavity’s sons were just 6, 4 and 3 years old. Mavity earned his nursing degree from Baptist Health College in 2009.

“I always wanted to help people,” Mavity said. “My mother, Hazel, died from bladder cancer in 2008, and I saw the other end of it, and her dealing with the illness, and I wanted to be a nurse more than a doctor because nurses have more one-on-one time with the patients.”

He said when COVID-19 first started, he quarantined himself, his 7-year-old son, and his 72-year-old dad, Lucky Mavity Sr., for 14 days. However, because he is a nurse, his routine has changed during this time.

“My job has always been stressful, but now I’m taking off my clothes as soon as I come into the house and making sure my hands are washed, and I follow the guidelines closely,” he said. “My dad is a fairly healthy guy, but he is disabled from a back injury, and he’s got some lung issues, but for the most part, he is pretty healthy.

“My son is getting bored, so that is the biggest thing for him, but it has gotten better for him now that the pool is open. One thing that has helped during the pandemic is that my son and dad are washing their hands more often.

“We take the little things, [like washing our hands], for granted until something happens, and we realize we should have been doing this all along.”

Mavity said the pandemic has also made people more appreciative of nurses.

“We take pride in our profession, and we are out here to do whatever it takes to take care of anyone,” he said. “We wouldn’t have it any other way, but we are all worried.

“The uncertainty is the biggest thing, not knowing what direction [the pandemic] is going or when it is going to end, but we get used to the new norms for how we do patient care.”

He said he is sad for all the families who can’t visit their loved ones and how a lot of people are scared to come to the hospital and aren’t taking care of their own health issues.

“That worries all of us because people aren’t taking care of their health, and they are putting things off because they are scared of getting COVID-19,” he said. “The hospitals are open, and we are here to help.”

Mavity was young when he had his first three boys, but with Dylan, he said, he feels like he gets a second chance to be a dad and takes his experience with his older sons and applies it to his youngest.

“I think it has worked out a lot better,” he said.

“With my older boys, I thought it was more important that I make a living, and I took some of the small things for granted,” Mavity said. “In the grand scheme of things, you don’t think it is a big deal, but now that they are grown, I feel like I have missed so much.

“With Dylan, I am trying not to miss anything when it comes to him. … I love all my children the same, but it does feel like a second chance of sorts. I have always enjoyed being a father, and I get to enjoy it even more now because I know what I can miss because I have been there.

“I don’t take the little things for granted. I hate it for my older children, but I learned my lesson.”

Dylan has spent the past three years playing soccer during the spring but wasn’t able to play this year because of the pandemic. Mavity said he and his son also like to fish, take walks and ride bikes together.

“He likes to travel,” Mavity said. “He likes to spend the night in hotel rooms that have pools. So we have taken trips together, including going to Disney World a couple of times.

“We just try to spend quality time together.”

Bridgette Moody has worked with Mavity since 2012 and said he is a very caring person and very giving and strives to make everybody happy.

“He is just a good guy who is always willing to help. He’s a great dad, and he loves Dylan with his whole heart,” Moody said. “He talks about him all the time at work with the little things he has said or done at home — he loves his son so much. That’s [Mavity’s] whole world, and he always wants to be with [his son].”

She said that when Dylan was younger, Mavity would bring him to Moody’s son’s basketball or baseball games. Now that Dylan is older, Mavity will work extra one day so he can be off early the next so he can be there for his son.

“He’s all about family. His family comes first,” Moody said. “Whatever his family needs, he is going to be there to support them. He will work overtime so they have what they need to be OK.

“He is one of the good ones.”

Staff writer Sam Pierce can be reached at (501) 244-4314 or spierce@arkansasonline.com.