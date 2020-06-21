Maintenance lined up for I-440 bridge

Maintenance on a bridge barrier wall on the Interstate 440 bridge over the Arkansas River between Little Rock and North Little Rock will require a lane closing Monday and Tuesday, the Transportation Department said.
Crews will close the outside eastbound lane of the I-440 bridge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days, weather permitting. Traffic will be controlled by traffic cones and signs.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.