Motorcyclist dies in Sheridan crash

A 66-year-old motorcyclist died after a crash involving a pickup on Thursday in Sheridan, Arkansas State Police troopers said.
Phillip Baldwin of Sheridan was riding a Honda Valkyrie west on Arkansas 46 about 12:40 p.m. when an eastbound Chevrolet Silverado crossed the centerline, according to a state police preliminary report.
The pickup struck the motorcycle, and Baldwin died. The 58-year-old driver of the Silverado was also listed as injured by state police.
The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash, according to the report.
