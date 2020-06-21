Sections
NASCAR-Xfinity Unhinged 300 Results

Today at 1:56 a.m.

NASCAR-Xfinity

Unhinged 300 results

At Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega, Ala.

Lap length: 2.66 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

  1. (1) Justin Haley, Chevy, 113 laps

  2. (9) Ross Chastain, Chevy, 113

  3. (8) Jeb Burton, Chevy, 113

  4. (7) Austin Cindric, Ford, 113

  5. (20) Brett Moffitt, Chevy, 113

  6. (10) Anthony Alfredo, Chevy, 113

  7. (34) AJ Allmendinger, Chevy, 113

  8. (21) Gray Gaulding, Chevy, 113

  9. (27) Alex Labbe, Chevy, 113

  10. (5) Noah Gragson, Chevy, 113

  11. (15) Brandon Brown, Chevy, 113

  12. (2) Michael Annett, Chevy, 113

  13. (18) Jesse Little, Chevy, 113

  14. (13) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevy, 113

  15. (32) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevy, 113

  16. (6) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 113

  17. (17) Caesar Bacarella, Chevy, 113

  18. (4) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 113

  19. (14) Robby Lyons, Chevy, 113

  20. (35) Mason Massey, Toyota, 113

  21. (28) Vinnie Miller, Chevy, 113

  22. (30) Chad Finchum, Toyota, 113

  23. (16) BJ McLeod, Chevy, 113

  24. (19) Jeremy Clements, Chevy, 112

  25. (25) Mike Harmon, Chevy, 112

  26. (33) Timmy Hill, Toyota, accident, 106

  27. (31) Myatt Snider, Chevy, accident, 105

  28. (12) Justin Allgaier, Chevy, accident, 105

  29. (36) Jeff Green, Chevy, accident, 105

  30. (3) Ryan Sieg, Chevy, 101

  31. (26) Kody Vanderwal, Chevy, accident, 95

  32. (11) Harrison Burton, Toyota, accident, 95

  33. (24) Josh Williams, Chevy, accident, 95

  34. (23) Joe Graf Jr, Chevy, accident, 95

  35. (39) Colin Garrett, Toyota, accident, 95

  36. (29) Timothy Viens, Chevy, accident, 90

  37. (22) Riley Herbst, Toyota, accident, 76

  38. (37) Matt Mills, Chevy, overheating, 65

  39. (38) John Jackson, Toyota, overheating, 30

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner 136.251 mph.

Time of Race 2 hours, 12 minutes, 22 seconds.

Margin of Victory 0.299 seconds.

Caution Flags 6 for 22 laps.

Lead Changes 22 among 12 drivers.

Lap Leaders J.Haley 0-2; M.Annett 3; J.Haley 4; M.Annett 5-14; R.Chastain 15; J.Haley 16-26; H.Burton 27-29; J.Allgaier 30-31; R.Chastain 32; A.Alfredo 33-37; C.Briscoe 38-52; M.Snider 53; A.Cindric 54-58; N.Gragson 59-77; J.Clements 78; R.Chastain 79-100; A.Cindric 101; J.Burton 102; A.Cindric 103-104; J.Burton 105-109; J.Haley 110; J.Burton 111-112; J.Haley 113

Wins C.Briscoe, 3; N.Gragson, 2; H.Burton, 2; B.Jones, 1; A.Allmendinger, 1.

Top 16 in Points 1. N.Gragson, 435; 2. C.Briscoe, 417; 3. H.Burton, 390; 4. A.Cindric, 380; 5. R.Chastain, 374; 6. B.Jones, 345; 7. J.Haley, 330; 8. J.Allgaier, 328; 9. R.Sieg, 266; 10. M.Annett, 260; 11. R.Herbst, 256; 12. D.Hemric, 237; 13. B.Brown, 223; 14. J.Williams, 206; 15. M.Snider, 204; 16. A.Labbe, 174.

