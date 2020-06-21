NFL regular season schedule

All times Central
WEEK 1
Thursday, Sept. 10
Houston at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)
Sunday, Sept. 13
Seattle at Atlanta, noon (Fox)
Cleveland at Baltimore, noon (CBS)
NY Jets at Buffalo, noon (CBS)
Las Vegas at Carolina, noon (CBS)
Chicago at Detroit, noon (Fox)
Indianapolis at Jacksonville, noon (CBS)
Green Bay at Minnesota, noon (Fox)
Miami at New England, noon (CBS)
Philadelphia at Washington, noon (Fox)
LA Chargers at Cincinnati, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)
Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 3:25 p.m. (Fox)
Arizona at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m. (Fox)
Dallas at LA Rams, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)
Monday, Sept. 14
Pittsburgh at NY Giants, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Tennessee at Denver, 10:10 p.m. (ESPN)
WEEK 2
Thursday, Sept. 17
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:20 p.m. (NFLN)
Sunday, Sept. 20
NY Giants at Chicago, noon (CBS)
Atlanta at Dallas, noon (Fox)
Detroit at Green Bay, noon (Fox)
Minnesota at Indianapolis, noon (Fox)
Buffalo at Miami, noon (CBS)
San Francisco at NY Jets, noon (Fox)
LA Rams at Philadelphia, noon (Fox)
Denver at Pittsburgh, noon (CBS)
Carolina at Tampa Bay, noon (Fox)
Jacksonville at Tennessee, noon (CBS)
Washington at Arizona, 3:05 p.m. (Fox)
Baltimore at Houston, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)
Kansas City at LA Chargers, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)
New England at Seattle, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)
Monday, Sept. 21
New Orleans at Las Vegas, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)
WEEK 3
Thursday, Sept. 24
Miami at Jacksonville, 7:20 p.m. (NFLN)
Sunday, Sept. 27
Chicago at Atlanta, noon (Fox)
LA Rams at Buffalo, noon (Fox)
Washington at Cleveland, noon (Fox)
Tennessee at Minnesota, noon (CBS)
Las Vegas at New England, noon (CBS)
San Francisco at NY Giants, noon (Fox)
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, noon (CBS)
Houston at Pittsburgh, noon (CBS)
NY Jets at Indianapolis, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)
Carolina at LA Chargers, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)
Detroit at Arizona, 3:25 p.m. (Fox)
Tampa Bay at Denver, 3:25 p.m. (Fox)
Dallas at Seattle, 3:25 p.m. (Fox)
Green Bay at New Orleans, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)
Monday, Sept. 28
Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)
WEEK 4
Thursday, Oct. 1
Denver at NY Jets, 7:20 p.m. (NFLN)
Sunday, Oct. 4
Arizona at Carolina, noon (Fox)
Indianapolis at Chicago, noon (CBS)
Jacksonville at Cincinnati, noon (CBS)
Cleveland at Dallas, noon (Fox)
New Orleans at Detroit, noon (Fox)
Minnesota at Houston, noon (Fox)
Seattle at Miami, noon (Fox)
LA Chargers at Tampa Bay, noon (CBS)
Pittsburgh at Tennessee, noon (CBS)
Baltimore at Washington, noon (CBS)
NY Giants at LA Rams, 3:05 p.m. (Fox)
New England at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)
Buffalo at Las Vegas, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)
Philadelphia at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)
Monday, Oct. 5
Atlanta at Green Bay, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)
WEEK 5
Thursday, Oct. 8
Tampa Bay at Chicago, 7:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon*)
Sunday, Oct. 11
Carolina at Atlanta, noon (Fox)
Cincinnati at Baltimore, noon (CBS)
Jacksonville at Houston, noon (CBS)
Las Vegas at Kansas City, noon (CBS)
Denver at New England, noon (CBS)
Arizona at NY Jets, noon (Fox)
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, noon (Fox)
Buffalo at Tennessee, noon (CBS)
LA Rams at Washington, noon (Fox)
Miami at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m. (Fox)
Indianapolis at Cleveland, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)
NY Giants at Dallas, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)
Minnesota at Seattle, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)
Monday, Oct. 12
LA Chargers at New Orleans, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)
WEEK 6
Thursday, Oct. 15
Kansas City at Buffalo, 7:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon*)
Sunday, Oct. 18
Chicago at Carolina, noon (Fox)
Cincinnati at Indianapolis, noon (Fox)
Detroit at Jacksonville, noon (Fox)
Atlanta at Minnesota, noon (Fox)
Washington at NY Giants, noon (Fox)
Baltimore at Philadelphia, noon (CBS)
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, noon (CBS)
Houston at Tennessee, noon (CBS)
Miami at Denver, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)
NY Jets at LA Chargers, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)
Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 3:25 p.m. (Fox)
LA Rams at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)
Monday, Oct. 19
Arizona at Dallas, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)
WEEK 7
Thursday, Oct. 22
NY Giants at Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon*)
Sunday, Oct. 25
Detroit at Atlanta, noon (Fox)
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, noon (CBS)
Cleveland at Cincinnati, noon (CBS)
Green Bay at Houston, noon (Fox)
LA Chargers at Miami, noon (CBS)
Carolina at New Orleans, noon (Fox)
Buffalo at NY Jets, noon (CBS)
Dallas at Washington, noon (Fox)
Seattle at Arizona, 3:05 p.m. (Fox)
Kansas City at Denver, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)
San Fran. at New England, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)
Tampa Bay at Las Vegas, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)
Monday, Oct. 26
Chicago at LA Rams, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)
WEEK 8
Thursday, Oct. 29
Atlanta at Carolina, 7:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon*)
Sunday, Nov. 1
New England at Buffalo, noon (CBS)
Tennessee at Cincinnati, noon (CBS)
Las Vegas at Cleveland, noon (Fox)
Indianapolis at Detroit, noon (CBS)
Minnesota at Green Bay, noon (Fox)
NY Jets at Kansas City, noon (CBS)
LA Rams at Miami, noon (Fox)
Jacksonville at LA Chargers, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)
New Orleans at Chicago, 3:25 p.m. (Fox)
San Francisco at Seattle, 3:25 p.m. (Fox)
Dallas at Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)
Monday, Nov. 2
Tampa Bay at NY Giants, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)
WEEK 9
Thursday, Nov. 5
Green Bay at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon*)
Sunday, Nov. 8
Denver at Atlanta, noon (CBS)
Seattle at Buffalo, noon (Fox)
Baltimore at Indianapolis, noon (CBS)
Houston at Jacksonville, noon (CBS)
Carolina at Kansas City, noon (Fox)
Detroit at Minnesota, noon (CBS)
Chicago at Tennessee, noon (Fox)
NY Giants at Washington, noon (Fox)
Las Vegas at LA Chargers, 3:05 p.m. (Fox)
Miami at Arizona, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)
Pittsburgh at Dallas, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)
New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)
Monday, Nov. 9
New England at NY Jets, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)
WEEK 10
Thursday, Nov. 12
Indianapolis at Tennessee, 7:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon*)
Sunday, Nov. 15
Tampa Bay at Carolina, noon (Fox)
Houston at Cleveland, noon (Fox)
Washington at Detroit, noon (Fox)
Jacksonville at Green Bay, noon (Fox)
Philadelphia at NY Giants, noon (Fox)
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, noon (Fox)
Buffalo at Arizona, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)
Denver at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)
NY Jets at Miami, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)
Seattle at LA Rams, 3:25 p.m. (Fox)
San Francisco at New Orleans, 3:25 p.m. (Fox)
Baltimore at New England, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)
Monday, Nov. 16
Minnesota at Chicago, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)
WEEK 11
Thursday, Nov. 19
Arizona at Seattle, 7:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon*)
Sunday, Nov. 22
Tennessee at Baltimore, noon (CBS)
Detroit at Carolina, noon (Fox)
Philadelphia at Cleveland, noon (Fox)
New England at Houston, noon (CBS)
Green Bay at Indianapolis, noon (Fox)
Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, noon (CBS)
Atlanta at New Orleans, noon (Fox)
Cincinnati at Washington, noon (CBS)
LA Chargers at Denver, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)
Dallas at Minnesota, 3:25 p.m. (Fox)
Kansas City at Las Vegas, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)
Monday, Nov. 23
LA Rams at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)
WEEK 12
Thursday, Nov. 26
Houston at Detroit, 11:30 a.m. (CBS)
Washington at Dallas, 3:30 p.m. (Fox)
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)
Sunday, Nov. 29
Las Vegas at Atlanta, noon (CBS)
LA Chargers at Buffalo, noon (CBS)
NY Giants at Cincinnati, noon (Fox)
Tennessee at Indianapolis, noon (CBS)
Cleveland at Jacksonville, noon (CBS)
Carolina at Minnesota, noon (Fox)
Arizona at New England, noon (Fox)
Miami at NY Jets, noon (CBS)
New Orleans at Denver, 3:05 p.m. (Fox)
San Francisco at LA Rams, 3:05 p.m. (Fox)
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)
Chicago at Green Bay, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)
Monday, Nov. 30
Seattle at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)
WEEK 13
Thursday, Dec. 3
Dallas at Baltimore, 7:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon*)
Sunday, Dec. 6
New Orleans at Atlanta, noon (Fox)
Detroit at Chicago, noon (Fox)
Indianapolis at Houston, noon (CBS)
Cincinnati at Miami, noon (CBS)
Jacksonville at Minnesota, noon (CBS)
Las Vegas at NY Jets, noon (CBS)
Washington at Pittsburgh, noon (Fox)
Cleveland at Tennessee, noon (CBS)
LA Rams at Arizona, 3:05 p.m. (Fox)
NY Giants at Seattle, 3:05 p.m. (Fox)
Philadelphia at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)
New England at LA Chargers, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)
Denver at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)
Monday, Dec. 7
Buffalo at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)
WEEK 14
Thursday, Dec. 10
New England at LA Rams, 7:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon*)
Sunday, Dec. 13
Denver at Carolina, noon (CBS)
Houston at Chicago, noon (CBS)
Dallas at Cincinnati, noon (Fox)
Green Bay at Detroit, noon (Fox)
Tennessee at Jacksonville, noon (CBS)
Kansas City at Miami, noon (CBS)
Arizona at NY Giants, noon (Fox)
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, noon (Fox)
Indianapolis at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)
NY Jets at Seattle, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)
Atlanta at LA Chargers, 3:25 p.m. (Fox)
New Orleans at Philadelphia, 3:25 p.m. (Fox)
Washington at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m. (Fox)
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)
Monday, Dec. 14
Baltimore at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)
WEEK 15
Thursday, Dec. 17
LA Chargers at Las Vegas, 7:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon*)
Saturday, Dec. 19
TBD, 4:30 p.m. (NFLN)
TBD, 7:15 p.m. (NFLN)
Saturday, Dec. 19
Carolina at Green Bay, TBD (TBD)
Houston at Indianapolis, TBD (TBD)
NY Jets at LA Rams, TBD (TBD)
Detroit at Tennessee, TBD (TBD)
Sunday, Dec. 20
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, noon (Fox)
Jacksonville at Baltimore, noon (CBS)
New England at Miami, noon (CBS)
Chicago at Minnesota, noon (Fox)
Cleveland at NY Giants, noon (CBS)
Seattle at Washington, noon (Fox)
Philadelphia at Arizona, 3:05 p.m. (Fox)
Kansas City at New Orleans, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)
San Francisco at Dallas, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)
Monday, Dec. 21
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)
WEEK 16
Friday, Dec. 25
Minnesota at New Orleans, 3:30 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon*)
Saturday, Dec. 26
TBD, 3:30 p.m. (NFLN)
TBD, 7:15 p.m. (NFLN)
Saturday, Dec. 26
San Francisco at Arizona, TBD (TBD)
Tampa Bay at Detroit, TBD (TBD)
Denver at LA Chargers, TBD (TBD)
Miami at Las Vegas, TBD (TBD)
Cleveland at NY Jets, TBD (TBD)
Sunday, Dec. 27
NY Giants at Baltimore, noon (Fox)
Cincinnati at Houston, noon (CBS)
Chicago at Jacksonville, noon (Fox)
Atlanta at Kansas City, noon (Fox)
Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, noon (CBS)
Carolina at Washington, noon (CBS)
LA Rams at Seattle, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)
Philadelphia at Dallas, 3:25 p.m. (Fox)
Tennessee at Green Bay, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)
Monday, Dec. 28
Buffalo at New England, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)
WEEK 17
Sunday, Jan. 3
Miami at Buffalo, noon (CBS)
New Orleans at Carolina, noon (Fox)
Green Bay at Chicago, noon (Fox)
Baltimore at Cincinnati, noon (CBS)
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, noon (CBS)
Minnesota at Detroit, noon (Fox)
Tennessee at Houston, noon (CBS)
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, noon (CBS)
LA Chargers at Kansas City, noon (CBS)
NY Jets at New England, noon (CBS)
Dallas at NY Giants, noon (Fox)
Washington at Philadelphia, noon (Fox)
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, noon (Fox)
Las Vegas at Denver, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)
Arizona at LA Rams, 3:25 p.m. (Fox)
Seattle at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m. (Fox)
*NFL Network and Amazon simulcast subject to change.