FOOTBALL

Dolphins great Kiick dies at 73

In this 1973 file photo, Miami Dolphins running back Jim Kiick poses for a photo. Former running back Kiick, who helped the Dolphins achieve the NFL's only perfect season in 1972, has died at age 73. (AP Photo/GB, File)

Jim Kiick, the versatile running back who helped the Miami Dolphins achieve the NFL’s only perfect season in 1972, has died. He was 73. The team announced the death Saturday. Kiick battled memory issues in recent years and lived in an assisted living home. The former University of Wyoming star was part of a formidable backfield that included his best friend, Pro Football Hall of Fame fullback Larry Csonka. They earned the nicknames “Butch and Sundance,” inspired by the popular 1969 movie Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. Kiick made the American Football League All-Star team in his first two seasons and played for the Dolphins’ back-to-back Super Bowl championship teams in 1972-73. Kiick had two touchdowns for the 1972 Dolphins in the AFC Championship Game, and also scored in the Super Bowl victory that capped their 17-0 season under Pro Football Hall of Fame Coach Don Shula, who died May 4 at age 90. He had his best season statistically for Miami’s 1971 Super Bowl team, when he rushed for 738 yards and averaged 4.6 yards per carry. Kiick also was an excellent blocker and a threat as a receiver. He had 233 career receptions for 2,302 yards.

HORSE RACING

Mott collects 5,000th victory

Hall of Famer Bill Mott has become the seventh trainer in history with 5,000 wins. Moon Over Miami won the third race at Churchill Downs on Saturday by a length after being saddled by Mott’s assistant Kenny McCarthy. Mott was at Belmont Park in New York, where he was overseeing Modernist in the Belmont Stakes. Mott ranks seventh in all-time wins behind retired leader Dale Baird, who had 9,445. Mott has trained Country House, last year’s Kentucky Derby winner by disqualification, 1996 Dubai World Cup winner Cigar, and 2010 Belmont Stakes winner Drosselmeyer. He was the all-time leading trainer at Churchill Downs for more than 31 years until Dale Romans surpassed him in 2017. The South Dakota native took out his trainer’s license at age 16 in 1969 and opened his own stable in 1978.

GOLF

Kirk wins on Korn Ferry Tour

Chris Kirk won the Korn Ferry Tour’s King & Bear Classic on Saturday at World Golf Village in St. Augustine, Fla., a year after taking a leave of absence from the PGA Tour to fight alcohol abuse and depression. Kirk birdied the par-5 18th hole for a 5-under 67 and a one-stroke victory over Justin Lower in the PGA Tour’s developmental circuit’s second consecutive one-time event to make up for events lost to the coronavirus pandemic shutdown. On Sunday, fellow PGA Tour player Luke List won at Dye’s Valley Course at the TPC Sawgrass. Kirk finished at 26-under 262. Since returning to competition at Mayakoba, Kirk has missed missed cuts in five of seven PGA Tour starts. He tied for 60th last week at Colonial in the Charles Schwab Challenge, site of his last PGA Tour victory five years ago, Lower closed with a 66. Joseph Bramlett (64) and Will Zalatoris (68) tied for third at 23 under. Third-round leader Vince India, a day after matching the course record with a 62, had a 76 to tie for sixth at 21 under.

MOTOR SPORTS

Haley claims Xfinity Series win

Justin Haley took the lead on the final lap -- with help from Kaulig Racing teammate Ross Chastain -- and held on Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway for his first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory. Haley passed Jeb Burton, who held the lead on a restart with three laps to go, on the outside with a push from Chastain and finished 0.299 seconds ahead. Haley also won the rain-shortened Cup Series race at Daytona last July and is a three-time Truck Series winner, giving him victories in each of NASCAR's three top national series. He celebrated with Chastain, who won the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash. Burton finished third. There were no fans allowed in the grandstands because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ross Chastain (10) gets service in the pits during a NASCAR Xfinity auto race at Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega Ala., Saturday, June 20, 2020. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Justin Haley (11) leads the pack in front of empty stands at the start of a NASCAR Xfinity auto race at Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega Ala., Saturday, June 20, 2020. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Justin Haley (11) drives to the finish line during a NASCAR Xfinity auto race at Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega Ala., Saturday, June 20, 2020. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Justin Haley (11) does a burnout in front of empty seats after winning a NASCAR Xfinity auto race at Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega Ala., Saturday, June 20, 2020. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Justin Haley celebrates with the winner's trophy in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Xfinity auto race at Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega Ala., Saturday, June 20, 2020. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Justin Haley celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Xfinity auto race at Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega Ala., Saturday, June 20, 2020. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

A vendor displays Confederate Battle flags as well as Trump 2020 flags across from the Speedway during the NASCAR Xfinity auto race at the Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega Ala., Saturday June 20, 2020 (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

A vendor displays Confederate Battle flags as well as Trump 2020 flags across from the Speedway during the NASCAR Xfinity auto race at the Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega Ala., Saturday June 20, 2020 (AP Photo/John Bazemore)