Parking lot full for PB church's pandemic-assistance event

Artis Clark, an elder with First Trinity Church of God in Christ in Pine Bluff, hands a bag of medical supplies to Latoya White on Saturday morning during the outreach event hosted by the church. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Dale Ellis)

PINE BLUFF -- More than 200 people drove through the parking lot of First Trinity Church of God in Christ in Pine Bluff on Saturday to receive supply kits containing gloves, masks, hand sanitizer, thermometers, and information on financial, food and medical assistance.

The event was part of an outreach effort by church members and volunteers to assist people dealing with the coronavirus pandemic who have lost jobs and who have difficulty accessing services and acquiring personal protective equipment.

"Today we have taken time to connect with our community," said Aaron Withers, the church pastor. "We wanted to share the love and share resources."

Withers said that when he arrived at the church at 6:30 a.m. to begin preparing for the three-hour event, which kicked off at 9 a.m. vehicles were already lined up along Catalpa Street and filling the church parking lot.

Marie King, a coronavirus grant coordinator for churches, said she works to assist people with services who have been affected by the pandemic.

"I try to target lower income areas because that's where the greatest need is," she said. "We make sure they have hand sanitizer, gloves, and education about patient assistance that they can receive due to this pandemic."

King said people diagnosed with cancer or rheumatoid arthritis may qualify for $500 to $750 in immediate food assistance.

"So I give them information and assist them in signing up and help them get those funds that are available for them," she said. "If they've lost their insurance, there's programs out there that will help them get up to three months coverage paid for to help them get back on their feet."

King said all of the supplies given out at the church Saturday were donated by Supreme Beauty Supply in Little Rock.

By the time the event ended at noon, Withers said over 200 supply kits had been handed out and 125 lunches as well.