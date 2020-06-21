North Little Rock notebook

Participation hits 58% in '20 census

Around 58% of known households in North Little Rock have participated in the 2020 census, Mayor Joe Smith announced during his weekly covid-19 briefing Friday.

"It's very important that we get a good count on our population," he said. "We've got a long way to go."

Residents can respond to the census using a new feature online. Participation is mandatory, and those who fail to respond on their own must be counted by in-person canvassers. However, because of covid-19, that canvassing has been pushed back.

Self-response, which began March 12 and was originally scheduled to end July 31, has been extended for an additional three months to Oct. 31. Census-takers were originally scheduled to canvass May 13 through July 31, but now they are not scheduled to deploy until Aug. 11. They will be in the field through Oct. 31.

Library starting curbside service

Contact-free curbside service is set to begin at the Main Branch of the William F. Laman Public Library System on Monday, according to a news release.

Robin Campbell, spokesman for the library system, said patrons of the Laman Library can arrange curbside pickup of books and movies at the Argenta Branch by logging into their lamanlibrary.org account and placing items on hold. He said residents can also call either branch for assistance.

All other physical services remain suspended, and buildings are not open to the public.

Aerial-apparatus truck is replaced

The oldest aerial apparatus in the North Little Rock Fire Department has been replaced with a new firetruck, according to a Facebook post on Thursday.

Lt. Nicholas Frey said the truck also has a smaller footprint when the outriggers are deployed, and the outrigger pads are permanently attached, which makes for a faster deployment and quicker setup.

It can operate in up to 35 mph winds and carry up to 1,000 pounds of dry weight in the platform, allowing it to operate closer to buildings. He said the new truck will reach up to seven stories high.

Frey said the old firetruck will become a standby aerial and will be housed temporarily at station 10. He said the new truck was named in honor of Mayor Joe Smith.