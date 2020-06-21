Police: Youth fatally shot in Arkansas

Benton police on Sunday said a male victim younger than 18 died and a suspect was taken into custody after police arrived around 9:30 p.m. Saturday at a North Fourth Street residence in response to a call about a possible shooting.

When officers arrived at the residence, the victim had suffered a single gunshot wound and was unresponsive, police said in a news release. He was transported to a hospital, where he died, according to police.

Police described the suspect as a male associate of the victim who was also younger than 18. The suspect has been charged with manslaughter, but police said amended or additional charges may follow as the investigation plays out.