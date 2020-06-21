Health care notebook

Poll: Half of blacks feel threatened

Almost half of black Americans say they have felt their lives were in danger because of their racial background, according to new polling from health policy nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation.

That's compared with 26% of Hispanic respondents and 16% of white respondents who felt that same fear, the poll conducted in mid-June said.

More black people polled also they'd been stopped or detained by police, denied housing or a job, or had been prevented from voting because of their race or ethnicity. Overall, more than 7 in 10 black respondents said they had experienced one of these serious instances of discrimination.

Polling from the nonprofit during the same time period found that 64% of respondents support recent protests against police brutality and racism, while about 30% oppose them.

However, slightly more than half of people polled said they were worried the protests would lead to increases in coronavirus cases in their area.

Related demonstrations, which are also held in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, continued in Little Rock on Friday.

UAMS to study pot, CBD in pregnancies

A clinical trial at University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences will look at how marijuana and cannabidiol (CBD) usage during pregnancy affects children after they're born.

The study, which was posted on a government website this month, evaluates levels of tetrahydrocannabinol -- the active ingredient in marijuana -- and CBD in the bodies of pregnant patients who use those substances.

The research also will review motor, cognitive and social development in the months after birth.

The study is important, a description said, in part because of increased potency of marijuana being sold today, relative to lower-potency drugs from studies conducted in previous decades.

The project officially began in February and will wrap up in August 2021.

Cancer discussions planned this week

The Arkansas Cancer Coalition is set to host a virtual conference this week to discuss the state's cancer plans.

This year's Arkansas Cancer Summit theme is "Make It Your Business: Addressing Cancer in the Workplace."

The meeting will be followed by the "Clearing the Air in Communities of Color" conference, which features discussions about addressing tobacco use among minority groups.

The events are Tuesday and Wednesday. Registration is online at arcancersummit.org.