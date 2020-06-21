State adds 419 cases of coronavirus; death toll rises by 1

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes covid-19. ( NIAID-RML via AP )

The total number of covid-19 cases in Arkansas surpassed 15,500 with 419 new cases and one additional death reported by the Arkansas Department of Health between Saturday and Sunday.

The increase in cases Sunday brought the state to a cumulative total of 15,561, according to the department’s web portal tracking the outbreak.

The uptick in new cases was lower than the preceding two days, but in line with the early part of last week. The state experienced 416 and 415 new cases on June 14 and 16, respectively.

The Department of Health reported an increase in the number of active cases of 44, from 4,836 to 4,880.

The latest death occurred in Clay County. Danyelle McNeill, a spokeswoman for the Department of Health, said Sunday that she could not immediately say whether the death was related to a nursing home.

One day earlier, Clay County — located in the far northeast corner of the state and with a population of less than 15,000 — recorded its first death since the start of the outbreak.

There were 511 new cases Saturday. On Friday, the Department of Health reported a single-day record of 662 new cases in the community. When combined with cases among prisoners, it marked the second-highest one-day total since the start of the pandemic, with 703 new cases overall.

The number of people who have been hospitalized because of the virus increased by four between Saturday and Sunday, from 240 to 244. The number of patients who are on a ventilator increased from 59 to 62.